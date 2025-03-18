PHILIPPINES, March 18 - Press Release

March 18, 2025 Cayetano seeks Senate probe into Masungi protected area controversy Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has called on the Senate to probe the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' (DENR) cancellation of a housing agreement within the Masungi Georeserve in Rizal, emphasizing the area's critical role in ecological balance and flood prevention. In Senate Resolution No. 1323 filed on March 12, 2025, Cayetano urged the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to look into the DENR's decision to revoke its Supplemental Joint Venture Agreement (SJVA) with private developer Blue Star Construction Development Corporation (BSDC). Masungi in Baras, Rizal is a protected area known for its limestone cliffs, forests, and rich biodiversity. In 1996, the DENR contracted BSDC to build 5,000 low-cost housing units for government employees in the area. The SJVA extended the agreement in 2002, allowing the developer to construct an additional 5,000 units. This March, however, the DENR canceled the agreement, citing lack of presidential approval and proof of compliance with bidding and procurement laws, and the BSDC's failure to fulfill its commitments. The DENR also accused the Masungi Georeserve Foundation, Inc. (MGFI) -- a group linked to BSDC and tasked with managing 2,700 hectares of land, including Masungi -- of turning the area into a commercial tourism site instead of a housing development area. MGFI fired back, accusing the DENR of failing to remove illegal occupants and claiming the cancellation was part of a larger effort to weaken environmental protections. In the resolution, Cayetano stressed the importance of safeguarding Masungi, which serves as a source of clean water and a natural sponge to prevent flooding in Metro Manila. "The protection and conservation of the environment and our natural resources for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations of Filipinos is a sacred duty entrusted to our leaders," he wrote. He added that it is the Senate's duty "as champions of public interest" to understand the facts from both sides and help resolve the issue. "Congress must take the initiative to hear all sides, with a view to facilitating a smooth and orderly resolution of the dispute, if feasible," he wrote. He warned that beyond environmental issues, the situation also raises broader concerns about potential abuses and mismanagement of public lands. "It is imperative that the government, the private sector, and other stakeholders squarely confront this legal quandary in which the Masungi Georeserve finds itself," he said. Cayetano emphasized that the Senate must ensure transparency and accountability in managing public lands, reminding officials that good governance serves the people's welfare. "Honoring God through good governance requires transparency, accountability, and the responsible management of public funds and properties," he said. The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has yet to set a date for the inquiry. Kontrobersya sa likod ng isang protected area sa Rizal, pinaiimbestiga ni Cayetano sa Senado Upang protektahan ang natural resources ng bansa mula sa pang-aabuso ng iilan, nais ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano na imbestigahan ng Senado ang katotohanan sa likod ng pagkansela ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) sa kasunduan nito para sa isang housing project sa Masungi georeserve. Sa Senate Resolution No. 1323 na inihain niya nitong March 12, 2025, nanawagan si Cayetano sa Blue Ribbon Committee na tukuyin ang puno't dulo ng pagkansela ng DENR sa Supplemental Joint Venture Agreement (SJVA) nito sa pribadong developer na Blue Star Construction Development Corporation (BSDC). Ang Masungi Rock sa Baras, Rizal ay isang protected area na kilala sa mga limestone cliffs, kagubatan, at biodiversity nito. Bukod sa pagpigil sa pagbaha, nagsusupply din ito ng malinis na tubig sa Metro Manila. Taong 1996 nang kontratahin ng DENR ang BSDC para tayuan ng 5,000 low-cost housing units para sa mga empleyado ng gobyerno. Pinalawig ng SJVA ang kasunduan noong 2002 para magtayo ng dagdag na 5,000 units. Pero nitong Marso, nagdesisyon ang DENR na kanselahin ang SJVA dahil hindi raw natupad ng developer ang obligasyon nito. Wala rin daw malinaw na ulat pananalapi ang developer para sa proyekto. Inakusahan din ng ahensya ang Masungi Georeserve Foundation, Inc. (MGFI), isang grupo na may kaugnayan sa BSDC at naatasang mangalaga sa 2,700 ektarya ng lupa kabilang ang Masungi, na ginawa raw nitong commercial tourism site ang lugar imbes na pagtayuan ng pabahay. Sa kanyang resolusyon, binigyang diin ni Cayetano na ang Masungi ay hindi lang tourism site kundi isang mahalagang likas na yaman para sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino. Nagsisilbi aniya itong pananggalang laban sa baha at pinagmumulan ng malinis na tubig. Dagdag niya, inaatasan ng 1987 Constitution ang gobyerno na panatilihin ang "balanced and healthful ecology." Binigyang diin din niya ang pangangailangang protektahan ang lugar para sa susunod na mga henerasyon. "The protection and conservation of the environment and our natural resources for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations of Filipinos is a sacred duty entrusted to our leaders," sabi ni Cayetano sa resolusyon. Nagbabala rin ang senador na higit pa sa usaping pangkalikasan ang nakataya rito -- lumalabas din aniya ang mas malawak na isyu ng posibleng pagmamalabis at maling pangangasiwa sa mga pampublikong lupain. "It is imperative that the government, the private sector, and other stakeholders squarely confront this legal quandary in which the Masungi Georeserve finds itself," sabi niya. Binigyang-diin ni Cayetano na kailangang tiyakin ng Senado ang transparency at accountability sa pangangasiwa ng pampublikong lupa, at pinaalalahanan ang mga opisyal na ang mabuting pamamahala ay para sa kapakanan ng mamamayan. "Honoring God through good governance requires transparency, accountability, and the responsible management of public funds and properties," sabi niya. Wala pang itinakdang petsa ang Blue Ribbon Committee para sa imbestigasyon.

