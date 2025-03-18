Submit Release
Statement by Governor Bowman

March 17, 2025

For release at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Statement by Governor Michelle W. Bowman:

I would like to express my thanks to President Trump for nominating me as the Vice Chair for Supervision. I am grateful for the continued faith and confidence he has placed in me to fulfill this vital role.

If confirmed, I will promote a safe and sound banking system through a pragmatic approach to supervision and regulation with a transparent and tailored bank regulatory framework that encourages innovation. I will leverage my hands-on experience as a banker, a bank regulator, and a Board Member to address the challenges ahead.

I look forward to working with my counterparts in the other agencies and my Board colleagues to support a growing U.S. economy and prosperity for all Americans.

