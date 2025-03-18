Vislink to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Mt. Olive, NJ, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 31 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. Vislink management will host the presentation.

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free Number: 1-833-953-2432

International Number: 1-412-317-5761

Webcast: Click here to register

Please register online approximately 15 minutes before the start time (although you may register, dial in, or access the webcast anytime during the call).

The conference call will be broadcast live here and available for replay via the Investor Relations section of Vislink’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day through April 14, 2025.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 1-877-344-7529

International Replay Number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 4414972

About Vislink Technologies, Inc

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions, enabling broadcasters, defense and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink provides live streaming solutions using RF, bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@vislink.com

Media Contact:

Adrian Lambert

VP Marketing, Vislink Technologies

+44 7905863352

adrian.lambert@vislink.com

