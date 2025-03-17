Submit Release
NHS England names new executive team to lead transition

NHS England has today announced the incoming team who will help lead the organisation’s transition into the Department of Health and Social Care.

The team – called the NHS Transformation Executive Team – will replace the current NHS England Executive Group and will support ongoing business priorities, statutory functions and day to day delivery.

Except for the deputy chief executive officer, all colleagues will be in post on 1 April 2025 to support this critical work.

The new team – drawn from the existing executive and the wider NHS on secondment – has been appointed following discussion with the Secretary of State, Department of Health and Social Care senior officials, incoming chair Dr Penny Dash and NHS England’s Board. All appointments are subject to the approval of the Board. Permanent recruitment and appointments will be made when the future form and structure is more clear.

The roles of chief operating officer and chief delivery officer will no longer exist in the transformation structure, and under the new team there will be two co-medical directors, alongside new posts – a financial reset and accountability director and elective care, cancer and diagnostics director.

When they join, Glen Burley, Mark Cubbon and David Probert will continue to do their trust roles alongside their new roles on the Transformation Executive Team.

Professor Stephen Powis will remain in post as national medical director until early July and will work with Meghana Pandit and Claire Fuller over the coming weeks to finalise arrangements for the medical directorate.

Regional directors will report into Jim Mackey as Chief Executive, as will Navina Evans (Chief Workforce, Training and Education Officer) and Chris Hopson (Chief Strategy Officer), and a new substantive chief digital officer will be recruited as soon as possible.

A summary of the current arrangements is included in the table below.

Role

Responsibilities

Name

Chief Executive Officer

Overall accountability and leadership of the organisation

Temporarily for a short period and until further notice:

  • HR, OD and corporate operations
  • privacy, transparency and trust
  • legal
  • corporate governance
  • Performance and Delivery Unit
  • inquiries
  • mental health, learning sisability and autism

Sir James Mackey

Deputy CEO

Arrangements to be confirmed

David Probert

Co-Medical Director – Secondary Care

Responsibilities to be confirmed

Meghana Pandit

Co-Medical Director –  Primary Care

Responsibilities to be confirmed

Claire Fuller

Chief Nursing Officer

Chief midwifery officer
People and communities
Professional and system leadership
Nursing policy and strategy
Quality, sustainability and innovation
Clinical innovation

Duncan Burton

Chief Financial Officer

Specialised commissioning
Medicines values and access
New Hospitals Programme
Operational finance
Strategic finance
Commercial (inc NHS Estates and Facilities) including relationship with SCCL where NHS England is the sole shareholder

Elizabeth O’Mahony

Financial Reset Director and Accountability Director

Working with CEO and Board, engaging with NHS England leaders, to work alongside the chief financial officer to ensure the financial reset delivers its objectives, and also moves smoothly into the new regime initiated by 10-Year Health Plan.

Intensive support to challenged systems
System architecture and development

Glen Burley

Elective Care, Cancer and Diagnostics Director

Elective care
Cancer
Diagnostics and transport

Mark Cubbon

Clinical Transformation Director

Director of pathways and NHS IMPACT
Clinical improvement GIRFT Programme
Transformation strategy, finance and delivery
National live digital and data services and platforms
Digital transformation
Research and development
Innovation and life sciences
Data and analytics

Vin Diwakar

Urgent and Emergency Care Director

Urgent and emergency care
Discharge and intermediate care
Emergency preparedness, response and resilience
Operational improvement

Sarah-Jane Marsh

National Director of Primary Care and Community Services

Primary care
Community care
Vaccination programmes
Screening programmes
Child health information services

Dr. Amanda Doyle

Regional Directors (x7)

Regional directors will report into the chief executive and maintain current responsibilities.

Anne Eden (South East)

Claire Panniker (East)

Dale Bywater (Midlands)

Fiona Edwards (North East and Yorkshire)

Louise Shepherd (North West)

Caroline Clarke (London)

Sue Doheny (acting) (South West)

