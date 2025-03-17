Governor Newsom proclaims United States Navy Week 2025

PROCLAMATION

California proudly plays a crucial role in our nation’s defense. We host Naval Base San Diego, the primary homeport for the Pacific Fleet, and are home to more than 48,321 active-duty Sailors, more than 7,385 Navy Reservists, and more than 64,538 retirees.



This year, we celebrate the Navy’s 250th anniversary, marking a quarter-millennium of excellence and security. Ninety percent of global trade moves by sea – and the United States Navy is instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of critical resources and goods, including $158.7 billion in annual exports from California.



California is honored to have Sacramento selected as one of 15 cities to host a Navy Week. During this week, I encourage all Californians to reflect on the important role the U.S. Navy plays to both California and the world.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim March 17-23, 2025, as “United States Navy Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 16th day of March 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State