HyperFiber® Begins Construction in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HyperFiber, an independent, high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider, announced today that it has commenced construction of a 100 percent symmetrical fiber network in St. Petersburg, Florida. The initial phase of construction, which began on March 3, has expanded rapidly and is on track for citywide implementation, supported by the collaborative efforts of city officials. HyperFiber is proud to grow its Florida service markets, offering residents in Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Golden Gate, Immokalee and now St. Petersburg “Internet. For Life.” The expansion will bring fiber-to-the-home internet to more than 23,000 passings in St. Petersburg at an investment of $31.5M, providing residents with the benefits of a fast, reliable connection.“It’s exciting when companies like HyperFiber come to invest and serve our community. They have a sincere passion for caring for our residents while bringing down costs for households and increasing access to high speed internet for our community,” said Chris Steinocher , CEO & President of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce. “Fast, reliable internet access is crucial in ensuring St. Petersburg remains a vibrant, connected and forward-thinking city."Dedicated to advancing connectivity and fostering economic growth throughout the state of Florida, HyperFiber currently sits on the Leadership Board of the St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation. The fiber internet provider also frequently hosts and sponsors community events, cementing their commitment to hyperlocal service."As St. Pete grows, we’re pleased to see a community-oriented company like HyperFiber coming in to help residents with their need for fast, reliable internet connections,” said Mike Swesey , President & CEO of St. Petersburg Economic Development Corporation. “Like St. Pete itself, the HyperFiber team has a culture of inclusiveness and is very people-focused. We look forward to having them as part of our warm and welcoming community as they build out their network and hire locally.”HyperFiber’s investment to date of $131.5M in Florida is just the beginning of expanding its high-speed fiber network throughout the state. Customers can choose from multiple plans, all with no contracts, data caps, equipment charges or installation fees. HyperFiber plans feature multi-gig symmetrical connections, meaning upload and download speeds are equal for a lag-free, seamless experience. The fiber company also offers a “Gig for Life” plan with a guaranteed rate for life on all Gig packages for customers in good standing.“We are committed to providing St. Petersburg residents with an internet provider experience a cut above the rest,” said Matt Myers , SVP of Fiber Operations. “Not only do we offer residents the ease and benefits of HyperFiber’s fiber-optic services, but we also offer an unmatched customer experience, with real people who care and know what it means to be a part of this community.”To learn more about HyperFiber’s construction progress, visit www.hyperfiber.com/construction . St. Petersburg residents interested in staying up to date on the latest developments in the area can visit www.hyperfiber.com/areas-we-serve/florida For more information on upcoming events and groundbreaking announcements, follow HyperFiber on Facebook.About HyperFiberHyperFiber is the last internet decision consumers will ever need to make with Gig for Life, simple pricing, and future-proof fiber solutions from a reliable, hassle-free provider. With HyperFiber, there are no contracts, no limits/data caps, no equipment charges (WiFi included), and always local service. Learn more at hyperfiber.com.

