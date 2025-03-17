Federman & Sherwood Investigates Western Alliance Bank for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Western Alliance Bank with respect to their recent data breach. A third-party vendor’s secure file transfer software used by Western Alliance and numerous other organizations had an unknown vulnerability. In October 2024, an unauthorized actor began exploiting this unknown vulnerability in the third-party software that allowed the unauthorized actor to gain access to a limited portion of Western Alliance’s systems and to obtain copies of files from those systems. Western Alliance learned that an unauthorized actor had potentially accessed some of Western Alliance’s data on January 27, 2025. The investigation determined that the unauthorized actor acquired certain files from the systems from October 12, 2024, to October 24, 2024. The following personal information was accessed: individuals name, Social Security number, date of birth, financial account number, driver's license number, tax identification number, and/or passport.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Legal Disclaimer:

