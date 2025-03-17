Entrepreneur & Cancer Survivor Tina Greenlee Joins Hip Hop Legend Sparky D to Raise Awareness about 'Health Is Wealth'

Tina Greenlee Tina Greenlee's Health Is Wealth

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and cancer survivor Tina Greenlee has joined forces with hip-hop legend Sparky D to champion a cause that is close to her heart: raising awareness for mental health and the importance of overall well-being. Through her fashion brand, Health Is Wealth Active Wear, Greenlee is not only inspiring others to prioritize their health but is also giving back, with a percentage of all sales benefiting The Brown Cancer Center.Greenlee, a resilient entrepreneur, founded Health Is Wealth after overcoming a life-changing battle with cancer. Through perseverance, faith, and a commitment to a healthy lifestyle, she emerged stronger than ever."I am a survivor, and that is why I created ‘Health Is Wealth’—because if you're healthy, you can truly enjoy life to the fullest," says Greenlee. "It’s important that we prioritize exercise, healthy eating, and mental well-being every day."Teaming up with Sparky D, a hip-hop pioneer and advocate for community empowerment, Greenlee aims to spread awareness about the critical connection between mental health, physical well-being, and self-care. Their collaboration will include speaking engagements, and fashion driven events coming soon."I am excited about collaborating with Tina Greenlee and her fashion brand, 'Health is Wealth'. As women in business, we are committed to working to build stronger communities bringing hope to the lives of families and children," says Sparky D.Hip Hop legend Sparky D emerged as one of the first female battle rappers to make waves in the industry. Hailing from Brooklyn, NY, she initially made her mark with The Playgirls on Sutra Records. Her solo debut, “Sparky’s Turn (Roxanne You’re Through),” solidified her place in hip-hop history, making her a key player in the legendary Roxanne Wars. Her documentary, "You Can't Erase," recently premiered to critical acclaim and is now airing on FOX Soul and Tubi. She recently appeared on the Portia Show on FOX Soul.Health Is Wealth Active Wear is a fashion brand dedicated to promoting wellness, fitness, and a healthy lifestyle. Founded by Tina Greenlee, Health Is Wealth Active Wear is more than just a clothing brand—it is a movement for positive change. A portion of all proceeds will go toward supporting nonprofit organizations making a difference, with a special focus on cancer research and mental health advocacy.For more information on Health Is Wealth Active Wear and upcoming events, visit www.healthiswealthactivewear.com

