Coherent Introduces 2D Collimator Array for Optical Circuit Switches

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces the launch of its 2D Collimator Array, an advanced optical assembly designed for optical circuit switches (OCS).

OCS technology is rapidly emerging as a promising switching solution for advanced data centers supporting artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

At the core of an OCS, 2D Collimator Array by Coherent is essential for enabling matrix optical signal switching, integrating a 2D lens array and a 2D fiber array. This advanced design provides high port density, exceptional precision, and superior reliability, enhancing the overall performance of OCS systems. The multi-beam input and output architecture developed by Coherent and customization options support co-design with customers, strengthening the company’s role as a trusted partner in tailored optical solutions.

"Coherent is proud to introduce the innovative 2D Collimator Array to meet the growing demands of switching systems in AI and supercomputing," said Guanglong Yu, Vice President of R&D at Coherent. "Our advanced assembly platform ensures unparalleled precision and reliability, positioning Coherent as a leader in next-generation optical switching technology."

Visit Coherent booth #1519 at OFC 2025 in San Francisco April 1-3 for more information on the 2D Collimator Array and additional OCS related products.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.  

