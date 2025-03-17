Netcapital Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Management to Host Earnings Call on March 19, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended January 31, 2025.

“During the fiscal year, management shifted its focus to establishing the company’s wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., which was approved by FINRA in November. We believe this major milestone will provide additional sources of revenue going forward,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “We did face a tough quarter during an uncertain market environment. Looking forward, however, we are pleased that Algernon NeuroScience Inc. recently engaged Netcapital Securities for a planned Regulation A (Reg A) offering and to provide broker-dealer and administrative services.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Revenue decreased approximately 85% year-over-year to $152,682, compared to revenue of $1,042,793 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024

Operating loss was ($1,687,692) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to ($1,205,157) for the third quarter fiscal 2024

Net loss was ($3,006,537) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to net loss of ($2,227,542) for the same period in the prior year

Loss per share was ($1.57) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to loss per share of ($13.60) for the same period in the prior year

As of January 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $614,304

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 165756

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended January 31, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815

ir@netcapital.com

NETCAPITAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

January 31, 2025

(Unaudited) April 30, 2024

(Audited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 614,304 $ 863,182 Accounts receivable net - 134,849 Other receivables 2,400 1,200 Note receivable 20,000 20,000 Prepaid expenses 36,115 23,304 Total current assets 672,819 1,042,535 Deposits 6,300 6,300 Notes receivable - related parties 202,000 202,000 Purchased technology, net 14,706,398 14,733,005 Investment in affiliate 240,080 240,080 Equity securities 24,073,080 25,333,386 Total assets $ 39,900,677 $ 41,557,306 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,160,727 $ 793,325 Accrued expenses 250,983 310,300 Deferred revenue 360 466 Interest payable 98,218 92,483 Current portion of SBA loans 1,885,800 1,885,800 Loan payable - bank 34,324 34,324 Total current liabilities 4,430,412 3,116,698 Long-term liabilities: Long-term SBA loans, less current portion 500,000 500,000 Total liabilities 4,930,412 3,616,698 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 2,112,488 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding 2,113 327 Shares to be issued 122,124 122,124 Capital in excess of par value 42,120,673 37,338,594 Retained earnings (deficit) (7,274,645 ) 479,563 Total stockholders’ equity 34,970,265 37,940,608 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 39,900,677 $ 41,557,306





NETCAPITAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 Revenues $ 152,682 $ 1,042,793 $ 465,437 $ 4,604,260 Costs of services 7,155 58,875 37,156 97,062 Gross profit 145,527 983,918 428,281 4,507,198 Costs and expenses: Consulting expense 63,555 175,357 240,581 544,033 Marketing 12,887 32,198 31,993 320,817 Rent 20,178 19,544 58,736 57,533 Payroll and payroll related expenses 815,024 869,517 2,701,318 2,957,394 General and administrative costs 921,575 1,092,459 3,794,013 2,529,378 Total costs and expenses 1,833,219 2,189,075 6,826,641 6,409,155 Operating income (loss) (1,687,692 ) (1,205,157 ) (6,398,360 ) (1,901,957 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (10,376 ) (11,918 ) (30,441 ) (35,784 ) Interest income 400 - 1,200 - Impairment expense (1,300,000 ) - (1,300,000 ) - Amortization of intangible assets (8,869 ) (28,331 ) (26,607 ) (84,993 ) Unrealized loss on equity securities - (2,696,135 ) - (2,696,135 ) Total other income (expense) (1,318,845 ) (2,736,384 ) (1,355,848 ) (2,816,912 ) Net income (loss) before taxes (3,006,537 ) (3,941,541 ) (7,754,208 ) (4,718,869 ) Income tax expense (benefit) - (1,713,999 ) - (2,339,288 ) Net income (loss) $ (3,006,537 ) $ (2,227,542 ) $ (7,754,208 ) $ (2,379,581 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (1.57 ) $ (13.60 ) $ (6.93 ) $ (17.61 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.57 ) $ (13.60 ) $ (6.93 ) $ (17.61 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 1,915,367 163,807 1,119,479 135,111 Diluted 1,915,367 163,807 1,119,479 135,111

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.