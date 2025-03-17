Netcapital Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
- Management to Host Earnings Call on March 19, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET
BOSTON, MA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended January 31, 2025.
“During the fiscal year, management shifted its focus to establishing the company’s wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., which was approved by FINRA in November. We believe this major milestone will provide additional sources of revenue going forward,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “We did face a tough quarter during an uncertain market environment. Looking forward, however, we are pleased that Algernon NeuroScience Inc. recently engaged Netcapital Securities for a planned Regulation A (Reg A) offering and to provide broker-dealer and administrative services.”
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
- Revenue decreased approximately 85% year-over-year to $152,682, compared to revenue of $1,042,793 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
- Operating loss was ($1,687,692) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to ($1,205,157) for the third quarter fiscal 2024
- Net loss was ($3,006,537) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to net loss of ($2,227,542) for the same period in the prior year
- Loss per share was ($1.57) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to loss per share of ($13.60) for the same period in the prior year
- As of January 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $614,304
Conference Call Information
The Company will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET.
Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 165756
For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended January 31, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Netcapital Inc.
Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.
Forward Looking Statements
The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Investor Contact
800-460-0815
ir@netcapital.com
NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|January 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
|April 30, 2024
(Audited)
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|614,304
|$
|863,182
|Accounts receivable net
|-
|134,849
|Other receivables
|2,400
|1,200
|Note receivable
|20,000
|20,000
|Prepaid expenses
|36,115
|23,304
|Total current assets
|672,819
|1,042,535
|Deposits
|6,300
|6,300
|Notes receivable - related parties
|202,000
|202,000
|Purchased technology, net
|14,706,398
|14,733,005
|Investment in affiliate
|240,080
|240,080
|Equity securities
|24,073,080
|25,333,386
|Total assets
|$
|39,900,677
|$
|41,557,306
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,160,727
|$
|793,325
|Accrued expenses
|250,983
|310,300
|Deferred revenue
|360
|466
|Interest payable
|98,218
|92,483
|Current portion of SBA loans
|1,885,800
|1,885,800
|Loan payable - bank
|34,324
|34,324
|Total current liabilities
|4,430,412
|3,116,698
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term SBA loans, less current portion
|500,000
|500,000
|Total liabilities
|4,930,412
|3,616,698
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 2,112,488 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding
|2,113
|327
|Shares to be issued
|122,124
|122,124
|Capital in excess of par value
|42,120,673
|37,338,594
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(7,274,645
|)
|479,563
|Total stockholders’ equity
|34,970,265
|37,940,608
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|39,900,677
|$
|41,557,306
NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|January 31, 2025
|January 31, 2024
|January 31, 2025
|January 31, 2024
|Revenues
|$
|152,682
|$
|1,042,793
|$
|465,437
|$
|4,604,260
|Costs of services
|7,155
|58,875
|37,156
|97,062
|Gross profit
|145,527
|983,918
|428,281
|4,507,198
|Costs and expenses:
|Consulting expense
|63,555
|175,357
|240,581
|544,033
|Marketing
|12,887
|32,198
|31,993
|320,817
|Rent
|20,178
|19,544
|58,736
|57,533
|Payroll and payroll related expenses
|815,024
|869,517
|2,701,318
|2,957,394
|General and administrative costs
|921,575
|1,092,459
|3,794,013
|2,529,378
|Total costs and expenses
|1,833,219
|2,189,075
|6,826,641
|6,409,155
|Operating income (loss)
|(1,687,692
|)
|(1,205,157
|)
|(6,398,360
|)
|(1,901,957
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(10,376
|)
|(11,918
|)
|(30,441
|)
|(35,784
|)
|Interest income
|400
|-
|1,200
|-
|Impairment expense
|(1,300,000
|)
|-
|(1,300,000
|)
|-
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(8,869
|)
|(28,331
|)
|(26,607
|)
|(84,993
|)
|Unrealized loss on equity securities
|-
|(2,696,135
|)
|-
|(2,696,135
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(1,318,845
|)
|(2,736,384
|)
|(1,355,848
|)
|(2,816,912
|)
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|(3,006,537
|)
|(3,941,541
|)
|(7,754,208
|)
|(4,718,869
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|-
|(1,713,999
|)
|-
|(2,339,288
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(3,006,537
|)
|$
|(2,227,542
|)
|$
|(7,754,208
|)
|$
|(2,379,581
|)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.57
|)
|$
|(13.60
|)
|$
|(6.93
|)
|$
|(17.61
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|(1.57
|)
|$
|(13.60
|)
|$
|(6.93
|)
|$
|(17.61
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|1,915,367
|163,807
|1,119,479
|135,111
|Diluted
|1,915,367
|163,807
|1,119,479
|135,111
