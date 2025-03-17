Submit Release
Netcapital Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

  • Management to Host Earnings Call on March 19, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the “Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended January 31, 2025.

“During the fiscal year, management shifted its focus to establishing the company’s wholly-owned broker-dealer subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc., which was approved by FINRA in November. We believe this major milestone will provide additional sources of revenue going forward,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. “We did face a tough quarter during an uncertain market environment. Looking forward, however, we are pleased that Algernon NeuroScience Inc. recently engaged Netcapital Securities for a planned Regulation A (Reg A) offering and to provide broker-dealer and administrative services.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

  • Revenue decreased approximately 85% year-over-year to $152,682, compared to revenue of $1,042,793 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024
  • Operating loss was ($1,687,692) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to ($1,205,157) for the third quarter fiscal 2024
  • Net loss was ($3,006,537) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to net loss of ($2,227,542) for the same period in the prior year
  • Loss per share was ($1.57) in the third quarter fiscal 2025, compared to loss per share of ($13.60) for the same period in the prior year
  • As of January 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $614,304

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
Conference entry code: 165756

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital’s operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three-month period ended January 31, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Netcapital Inc.

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company’s funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association. The Company’s broker-dealer, Netcapital Securities Inc., is also registered with the SEC and is a member of FINRA.

Forward Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact

800-460-0815 
ir@netcapital.com

NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    January 31, 2025
(Unaudited)		     April 30, 2024
(Audited)		  
Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 614,304     $ 863,182  
Accounts receivable net     -       134,849  
Other receivables     2,400       1,200  
Note receivable     20,000       20,000  
Prepaid expenses     36,115       23,304  
Total current assets     672,819       1,042,535  
                 
Deposits     6,300       6,300  
Notes receivable - related parties     202,000       202,000  
Purchased technology, net     14,706,398       14,733,005  
Investment in affiliate     240,080       240,080  
Equity securities     24,073,080       25,333,386  
Total assets   $ 39,900,677     $ 41,557,306  
                 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 2,160,727     $ 793,325  
Accrued expenses     250,983       310,300  
Deferred revenue     360       466  
Interest payable     98,218       92,483  
Current portion of SBA loans     1,885,800       1,885,800  
Loan payable - bank     34,324       34,324  
Total current liabilities     4,430,412       3,116,698  
                 
Long-term liabilities:                
Long-term SBA loans, less current portion     500,000       500,000  
Total liabilities     4,930,412       3,616,698  
                 
Commitments and contingencies     -       -  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 2,112,488 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding     2,113       327  
Shares to be issued     122,124       122,124  
Capital in excess of par value     42,120,673       37,338,594  
Retained earnings (deficit)     (7,274,645 )     479,563  
Total stockholders’ equity     34,970,265       37,940,608  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 39,900,677     $ 41,557,306  


NETCAPITAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
   

    Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    January 31, 2025     January 31, 2024     January 31, 2025     January 31, 2024  
                         
Revenues   $ 152,682     $ 1,042,793     $ 465,437     $ 4,604,260  
Costs of services     7,155       58,875       37,156       97,062  
Gross profit     145,527       983,918       428,281       4,507,198  
                                 
Costs and expenses:                                
Consulting expense     63,555       175,357       240,581       544,033  
Marketing     12,887       32,198       31,993       320,817  
Rent     20,178       19,544       58,736       57,533  
Payroll and payroll related expenses     815,024       869,517       2,701,318       2,957,394  
General and administrative costs     921,575       1,092,459       3,794,013       2,529,378  
Total costs and expenses     1,833,219       2,189,075       6,826,641       6,409,155  
Operating income (loss)     (1,687,692 )     (1,205,157 )     (6,398,360 )     (1,901,957 )
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Interest expense     (10,376 )     (11,918 )     (30,441 )     (35,784 )
Interest income     400       -       1,200       -  
Impairment expense     (1,300,000 )     -       (1,300,000 )     -  
Amortization of intangible assets     (8,869 )     (28,331 )     (26,607 )     (84,993 )
Unrealized loss on equity securities     -       (2,696,135 )     -       (2,696,135 )
Total other income (expense)     (1,318,845 )     (2,736,384 )     (1,355,848 )     (2,816,912 )
Net income (loss) before taxes     (3,006,537 )     (3,941,541 )     (7,754,208 )     (4,718,869 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     -       (1,713,999 )     -       (2,339,288 )
Net income (loss)   $ (3,006,537 )   $ (2,227,542 )   $ (7,754,208 )   $ (2,379,581 )
                                 
Basic earnings (loss) per share   $ (1.57 )   $ (13.60 )   $ (6.93 )   $ (17.61 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share   $ (1.57 )   $ (13.60 )   $ (6.93 )   $ (17.61 )
                                 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                                
Basic     1,915,367       163,807       1,119,479       135,111  
Diluted     1,915,367       163,807       1,119,479       135,111  

