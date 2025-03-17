South Plains Financial, Inc. Publishes 2024 Community Impact Report

LUBBOCK, Texas, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the release of the Company’s 2024 Community Impact Report. This report demonstrates South Plains’ ongoing commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen in each of the unique communities in which the Company and the Bank operate.

“At South Plains, we value the importance of doing business the right way, for our customers, employees and our communities,” commented Curtis Griffith, South Plains’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our core purpose at City Bank is to use the power of relationships to help people succeed and live better by creating a great place to work, helping people achieve their goals, and investing generously in our communities. I am very proud of our achievements over the past year and excited with the many opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to strive to make a positive impact and help people live better.”

Highlights from the 2024 Community Impact Report:

Provided more than $400 million in loans for small businesses, farms and community development during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Employees volunteered more than 4,200 hours to 184 organizations.

South Plains Food Bank recognized City Bank as the group of the year, as we continue to help serve more than 57,000 individuals annually.

Provided 1,257 hours of learning to more than 500 students in our Texas and New Mexico markets in our first full year with our EverFi partnership.

For more information, please read the Company’s 2024 Community Impact Report, available at www.spfi.bank/communityimpact.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Contact: Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary investors@city.bank (866) 771-3347

