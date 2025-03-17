Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 25, 2025

Company to host conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast on March 25, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) to provide a business update and report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) or by clicking on this link for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus’ website for 90 days.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-650-900-4522

llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

+1-949-903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com

