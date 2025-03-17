Forest fire season underway

CANADA, March 17 - The provincial Forests, Fish and Wildlife division is reminding Islanders that PEI’s wildfire season runs from March 15 to November 15 each year.

Anyone planning on burning brush outdoors must check for burning restrictions by calling 1-800-237-5053 or visiting the province’s wildfire information page. Restrictions are updated daily at 2 p.m.

“Please don’t feed the wildfires. PEI had a few forest fires last year, and thankfully the damage was minimal,” said Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault. “I hope all Islanders will recommit to taking the important steps to prevent forest fires.”

If burning brush, keep fire safety in mind by doing the following:

Check for burn restrictions and review the latest guidance on the website

Keep fires small and, if possible, burn in a contained fire pit or an approved outdoor burning structure

Have adequate water and fire suppression tools on hand (shovels, rakes, brooms, etc.)

Have enough help on hand to control the fire

Ensure the fire is completely out after burning is finished for the day

Keep a charged phone nearby to call 911 if the fire escapes, or to report any wildfires in your area

Check local municipal bylaws before starting any outdoor burning

Permits are not required for domestic brush burning (Category 1); however, burns are only allowed after 2 p.m. (if conditions allow) and must be fully extinguished by 8 a.m. The 2 p.m. start time allows the province to assess weather conditions and determine fire danger risk for the day. Wildfire experts note that evening humidity and other factors can help prevent fire spread.

Recreational campfires do not require burn permits, but people should check the fire restrictions before starting a campfire. Municipalities may have their own bylaws that restrict burning, so residents should also check with their local jurisdiction. Always obtain landowner permission before lighting a fire.

Industrial, prescribed burning, or large burns for the purpose of land-clearing still require permits (Category 2,3 and 4). Visit Burning Permits for information and to apply for a permit or contact a Forests, Fish and Wildlife office for assistance.

“There are some simple steps we can take to protect our homes and communities from wildfires,” said Mike Montigny of Forests, Fish and Wildlife. “If you can prevent the spark from reaching your home, there is a good chance you can save your home from a forest fire. Learning about FireSmart and the Home Ignition Zone is a great first step.”

FireSmart Canada leads the development of resources and programs designed to empower the public and increase neighbourhood resilience to wildfire across Canada.

Learn how to protect your home at FireSmart on the provincial government website.

