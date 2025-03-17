To Her Excellency Madame Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia
AZERBAIJAN, March 17 - 17 March 2025, 15:20
Dear Madame President,
We were deeply shocked by the news of the tragic incident in the town of Kočani, which resulted in the loss of many lives and injuries.
In light of this tragedy, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the deceased, and all the people of North Macedonia. I also wish the injured a swift recovery.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 17 March 2025
