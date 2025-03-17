Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,982 in the last 365 days.

To Her Excellency Madame Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

AZERBAIJAN, March 17 - 17 March 2025, 15:20

Dear Madame President,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the tragic incident in the town of Kočani, which resulted in the loss of many lives and injuries.

In light of this tragedy, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the deceased, and all the people of North Macedonia. I also wish the injured a swift recovery.

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 17 March 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

To Her Excellency Madame Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more