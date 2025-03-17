Safety Is a Right, Not a Compromise: Beware of Fraudulent Fuels Workers

Fraudulent fuels workers are known for performing less expensive work with cheaper, unsafe materials. This can be dangerous or even deadly.

TORONTO, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraudulent fuels workers, those that are uncertified or unregistered - also known as ‘trunk slammers,’ put Ontarians at risk by offering cut-rate services using substandard materials and unsafe practices.

This Fraud Prevention Month, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is continuing its efforts to help consumers avoid scams that can lead to serious safety consequences.

Through TSSA’s public education campaign, consumers can learn how to distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate fuels workers and help curb this safety issue by reporting fraudulent activities and individuals to TSSA.

As ‘trunk slammers’ operate without TSSA registration or certification, their work is neither inspected nor audited for safety. Services from unqualified workers can potentially expose homeowners, residents and businesses to grave dangers, including carbon monoxide poisoning and other hazards. In Ontario, work performed on fuel-burning appliances, including furnace installation and maintenance, must be performed by TSSA-registered contractors.

“Fraudulent fuels workers don’t just take your money—they compromise your safety. Their work is unsafe and is not audited by TSSA,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of TSSA's Fuels Safety Program. “With 9,000 registered contractors and 60,000 certified professionals in Ontario, homeowners have plenty of trusted options. Always choose a registered contractor and verify their status before hiring them.”

Consumers can verify a contractor’s registration using TSSA’s Find a Registered Fuels Contractor lookup tool.

Watch expert videos, read real stories, and access checklists and more on TSSA’s Trunk Slammer Campaign Resources.

When encountering suspicious fuels workers, report them to TSSA by this email: customerservices@tssa.org.

Stay informed throughout the Fraud Prevention Month by following TSSA on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario’s public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization’s vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

