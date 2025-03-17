B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program Continues Support to B.C. Farmers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting March 17, farmers can apply to receive funding support to acquire new technology to support their operations through the B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program.

Launched in 2023 and delivered by Innovate BC, the B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program provides B.C. and federal cost-shared funding to eligible participants, through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), to adopt new technologies on-farm that will enhance profitability, productivity, and/or efficiency. This is the third intake for the program and focuses on new commercially available farming technologies that will help grow, raise, harvest, pack or store food more effectively, productively or profitably. The program will focus on funding labour-saving technologies that help address labour shortages and improve processes for labour-intensive tasks.

“In light of the heightened focus on sustainability, now more than ever, it is crucial for consumers to buy local produce, as this not only supports local economies and reduces carbon footprints, but also provides fresher, more flavourful food.” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Thanks to this program, we’re helping farmers and food producers all over the province use technology to increase their efficiency and production, as well as address labor challenges the sector is facing. This new intake will allow more producers to have the latest equipment and software on their farms so they can be more competitive, improve their bottom line, and produce more of the food that feeds our communities.”

Applications for this round of funding are open from March 17 to April 28. Farmers with operations within British Columbia can apply, with up to $2.25M available from the governments of Canada and British Columbia for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year.

Farmers can use the funding to buy new technologies, such as equipment and robotics that can operate independently and adapt to their environment. Examples are automated weeding equipment and harvesters or machinery that can perform tasks with minimal human interaction, like automated grading and sorting machines.

As of March 17, 2025, the program has awarded $4.12M to support 85 farm projects in B.C. with adopting new technologies.

“With rising costs and shifting market conditions, investing in innovation is more critical than ever to strengthen local food security and keep B.C. farms competitive,’ said Peter Cowan, President + CEO of Innovate BC, “The B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program helps farmers access cutting-edge agritech that boosts efficiency and resilience, ensuring they can keep their business productive and remain key contributors to our economy and communities. Innovate BC is proud to deliver this program on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, supporting a strong agricultural sector and a more prosperous B.C.”

“Through B.C.’s Integrated Marketplace, we are supporting our agriculture sector to adopt new technologies to make their businesses more productive and profitable, and make our economy stronger,” said Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation. “Through innovation, we can support our farmers and grow not only food but also a more resilient economy.”

Part of Innovate BC’s Integrated Marketplace suite of programming, the B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program is funded by the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP). The Sustainable CAP is a five-year, $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation and resilience of Canada's agriculture, agrifood and agriculture-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

To learn more about Innovate BC, visit innovatebc.ca.

Additional Quotes

Sam DiMaria, Owner, Bella Rosa Orchards

“Labour is the highest operating cost for my orchard, and I knew that adopting a mobile picking platform could help address this. The B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program support allowed me to bring in the platform, which is already making a difference. Emerging technologies play a crucial role in making farming more efficient and cost-effective. Farmers must be willing to learn and embrace these changes, and government support can help us transition successfully."

Media Contact

Michael Gleboff

Communications + Community Manager

mgleboff@innovatebc.ca

604-602-5210

About Innovate BC

A Crown Agency of British Columbia, Innovate BC works to foster innovation across the province and bolster the growth of the local economy through delivering a wide range of programs that help companies start and scale, access talent and encourage technology development, commercialization, and adoption. Innovate BC also harnesses crucial data collection and research, and works to forge strategic industry and community partnerships that create more opportunities for B.C. innovators.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12b1c076-c344-428e-8b97-1f55a4d5ac89

Apply now for the third intake of the B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program The upcoming call of theprogram awards up to $100,000 to fund B.C.-based farms for projects to adopt innovative technology thatcan improve labour efficiency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.