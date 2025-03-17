Self-Help Book THE AMERICAN DREAM - AFTER RETIREMENT Offers Roadmap to Success in Retirement

Retired college professor turned entrepreneur encourages fellow retirees to never give up on their dreams in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those who are approaching retirement, ensuring a successful transition is important, but it is equally important to recognize one’s post-retirement potential. Beyond financial planning, retirement calls for perseverance. When it came to his pursuit of the American Dream, not much changed for Ronald F. Whalen after retirement. Continuing to plan and set goals, Whalen proved retirement is only another opportunity for success. Having crafted a tried-and-true method for achieving his dreams, he wants to help others do the same. Encouraging fellow retirees to never give up on their ability, he shares his answer for how to stay productive in retirement in a new book.

In “The American Dream⎯After Retirement,” Whalen relates a model strategy for retirement, revealing a step-by-step guide on how to achieve the American Dream in retirement. Outlining his personal success story along with seven other post-retirement case studies, he offers a roadmap to help fellow and soon-to-be retirees navigate any barriers on the road to success. “Having found success in retirement, I can personally attest to the viability of this plan,” Whalen says. “So, I want to encourage people to begin following their dreams, and to never give up, even after retirement.”

“The American Dream⎯After Retirement” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Ronald F. Whalen is a retired college professor. He holds an M.S. in criminal justice and a Ph.D. in business administration. He is the owner of two patents for innovative products and is the author of multiple technical books. He lives in Southwest Florida.

