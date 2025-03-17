Overnight Rescue Completed on Mt. Moriah

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

March 17, 2025

Gorham, NH – During of the overnight hours of March 16–17, 2025, rescuers worked diligently to assist a hiker down off of Mt. Moriah after she got stuck in dangerous conditions along the Carter-Moriah Trail.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. on the evening of March 16, New Hampshire Fish and Game received a call from a distressed hiker who was mired in snow and being pelted by rain 3 miles into the woods off of Route 16 in Gorham. The hiker explained that during her hours of hiking that day, the deep snow on the trail had become increasing soft, causing her to sink, even in snowshoes. She had fallen many times, gotten soaked, and was dealing with an increasingly painful leg injury. The hiker further explained that she had a little gear left but had used most of what she had, and that everything was becoming soaked in the steady rain that was falling.

As result of the call, a rescue team comprised of 4 Conservation Officers and 11 volunteers from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR) responded to assist. Rescuers began hiking up the Stoneybrook Trail shortly after 9:00 p.m. and slogged their way through the soft snow toward the hiker. At 11:15 p.m., the first crew of rescuers located the hiker a short distance from the Stoneybrook Trail/Carter-Moriah Trail intersection. The hiker was immediately given first aid and warm, dry clothing to wear. After being warmed up, she was able to hike with assistance back towards Route 16.

During the duration of the rescue effort, rain fell steadily and melted more snow. Rescuers ended up having to spend significant time setting up ropes and figuring out how to cross brooks that had swollen to torrents. The rising of the brooks was both visible and audible as rescuers worked, and the roar of the swollen streams became more noticeable as the night wore on.

After hours of hard work and careful maneuvering, the rescue crew arrived safely with the hiker roadside at 4:18 a.m. on March 17. The hiker, who had walked with assistance the entire way down, was found to be uninjured and was reunited with a loved one in Gorham following the ordeal.

The hiker was identified as Lauren Poole, 33, of Manchester, NH. Poole is an avid hiker but a novice when it came to hiking in spring conditions. Poole and her family were extremely grateful for all of the efforts put forth by rescuers and expressed their sincere gratitude throughout the incident.

Conservation Officers would like to remind hikers to be extremely cognizant of rapidly changing conditions in the mountains during the spring. Soft snow, wet everything, and rapidly rising brooks present hidden dangers that are usually less obvious than snow and cold.