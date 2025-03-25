Blue Line Pest Police Continues U.S. Expansion with Second Franchise Location

The rapidly growing pest control franchise is gaining traction in targeted regions as it is poised to expand throughout the Southeast and nationwide.

With each new franchise, we’re seeing increased traction in targeted regions, demonstrating the strength of the business model and the demand for high-quality pest control services.” — Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas-based pest control franchise Blue Line Pest Police has just announced the sale of its second franchise location , marking continued expansion within the pest control industry.The company, founded by Travis and Lexie Huckaby in 2016, provides residential and commercial pest remediation and animal removal services. The company employs state-of-the-art products, traps, baits, and detection technology to deliver pest control treatments that are both eco-conscious and safe for families after application. With a proven operational model, services grounded in eco-consciousness, and a dedicated franchisee support system, Blue Line Pest Police has positioned itself as a growing pest control brand in the U.S.Travis and Lexie Huckaby bring more than a decade of pest control experience and over 30 years in public service to the brand, combining technical expertise with a commitment to customer satisfaction. Their approach integrates advanced techniques with a focus on customer satisfaction, leading to the company’s reputation for reliability and effectiveness. Initially serving local clients, the company has quickly expanded its service areas and developed a comprehensive franchise model to support new business owners in the industry.Chris Conner, President of Franchise Marketing Systems and a franchise development expert working with Blue Line Pest Police, noted that the company’s expansion efforts are progressing as planned.“The momentum behind Blue Line Pest Police’s franchise expansion is exciting,” Conner said. “With each new franchise, we’re seeing increased traction in targeted regions, demonstrating the strength of the business model and the demand for high-quality pest control services.”The pest control industry has certainly experienced steady growth. According to a report from Future Market Insights, the industry was valued at over $24 billion last year and is expected to reach $49.7 billion by 2034. Rising demand for pest management services continues to shape the industry, offering opportunities for expansion.Blue Line Pest Police provides franchisees with operational support, comprehensive training, and industry knowledge. Franchise partners also gain branded elements, marketing strategies, consumer advertising plans, and other support resources.As the company continues its expansion, its focus remains on providing quality pest control services while offering franchise opportunities to individuals seeking business ownership in a growing industry.For more information on Blue Line Pest Police’s franchise opportunities, visit www.BlueLinePestFranchise.com About Blue Line Pest PoliceFounded by Travis and Lexie Huckaby in 2016, Blue Line Pest Police specializes in pest control, environmental inspections, and termite control. Blue Line Pest Police is dedicated to offering franchise partners the tools and support they need to thrive in any region — visit www.bluelinepestfranchise.com to learn more.

