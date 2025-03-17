DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, March 17 (published March 17, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the spring program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

On Wednesday, March 19, Wally Swanson with the Bluebird Recovery Program will discuss how bluebird populations are doing and what people can do to help them. Bluebird numbers declined dramatically during the past century, with the main reasons being loss of habitat, loss of suitable nesting sites, and competition with non-native house sparrows and starlings.

Then, on Wednesday, March 26, join Scott Mackenthun, DNR area fisheries supervisor, as he talks about canoe angling in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Mackenthun will cover angling opportunities, fishing tips and tricks, and wilderness angling idiosyncrasies that can help people catch more fish.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.