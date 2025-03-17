DNR invites public input on draft Roseau River WMA master plan (published March 17, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in the Roseau River Wildlife Management Area to share their thoughts on a draft update of the WMA’s master plan, which will guide management of the popular hunting and wildlife-watching destination in northwestern Minnesota.

The updated master plan will be used to guide management of Roseau River WMA’s diverse wetlands, grasslands, shrublands and forests. It will include management goals, objectives and strategies for the WMA for the next 10 years. The previous management plan for the area was developed in 1980.

Public input opportunities

Minnesota DNR staff will host two events to provide an overview of the plan and its purpose, answer questions, and collect public input: an in-person meeting and an online meeting. Registration is not required for either event.

The online meeting is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 8. A link to join the webinar is available on the Roseau River WMA page of the DNR website.

The in-person public meeting is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, in the Trapper Room at Roseau City Center, 121 Center St. E., Roseau, MN 56751.

Review and comment on the plan

The public can review the updated master plan and submit online comments by visiting the DNR website.

Comments can also be submitted by:

Emailing [email protected]

Using the online form on the Engage with DNR website

Providing verbal and written comments at the April 8 online meeting or April 9 in-person meeting

Calling Roseau River WMA staff at 218-452-7610

Mailing Roseau River WMA Master Plan, Fish and Wildlife Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155

Comments will be accepted through Friday, April 25.

About the WMA

Roseau River WMA’s 75,163 acres consist of a mosaic of wetlands, woodlands, forest, shrublands, grasslands and peatlands that provide extensive outdoor recreation opportunities. The WMA contains 10,600 acres of managed shallow water wetlands, 17.5 miles of river, 12 oxbows, and nine moist soils cells that provide important breeding, nesting and migration habitat for waterfowl. Roseau River WMA is a popular destination for hunters, trappers, wildlife watchers and anglers. More information about the WMA is available on the DNR website and the WMA finder.