Gold Results Celebrates The Optimal Performance Formula Hitting #1 Bestseller in Sports Psychology





Photo Courtesy of: Gold Results

LONDON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Results proudly announced that The Optimal Performance Formula by their CEO, Adolfo Gómez Sánchez, achieved #1 Bestseller status in Sports Psychology (Kindle Store) and ranked among Amazon’s top Business Leadership books. This milestone underscores the growing demand for performance-driven leadership strategies in corporate environments.

The book, which rapidly became a bestseller on Amazon in multiple categories, presents a model developed over 30 years of studying and working with high performers in sports and business. It focuses on developing mastery through consistently exceptional execution, feedback integration, and a long term mastery map that identifies the foundational abilities you must consolidate before advancing —elements often missing in corporate leadership programs.

Gómez Sánchez, founder of GOLD Results , spent decades studying high-performance environments in both sports and business. His firm applies these principles to organizations looking to implement high-performance cultures, drive operational excellence and efficiency, and develop leaders who embody the organization's unique DNA. “Companies often focus team members on staying in their zones of “competence” and expect lasting results,” he says. “Elite athletes, however, consider plateaus to be taboo, and so should business leaders.”

A Top Seller in Sports Psychology and Business Leadership

Since its release, The Optimal Performance Formula has secured high rankings in Amazon’s Sports Psychology and Business categories. It topped the New Release in Sports Psychology list and became the #1 Best Seller in Sports Psychology (Kindle Store).

The book’s rankings suggest its content resonates beyond traditional audiences. While performance improvement is often associated with professional athletes, business executives appear to begin to understand the potential of integrating similar training methodologies. Recent reports from McKinsey & Company indicate that 70-80% of corporate transformation initiatives fail, often due to resistance to change or lack of long-term skill-building frameworks. “It shows a clear lack of understanding of how humans learn and achieve excellence in skills,” says Gómez Sánchez.

By applying the principles of elite sports training to business leadership, the book offers a model that moves beyond short-term motivation. Sales trends indicate strong engagement from C-suite executives and HR professionals seeking practical solutions to building high-performing teams and organizations.

What Makes Performance Sustainable?

Unlike business books that focus on leadership theory, The Optimal Performance Formula presents elite performance as a trainable skill set and clearly lays out the formula for achieving it. The model rests on three key blocks: Mindset, Maps, and Mojo.

Mindset: The book highlights the need for leaders to adopt a growth mindset similar to elite athletes. Gómez Sánchez argues, “The best athletes, once they become champions, double down on getting better. In business, sadly, the opposite occurs. As people reach the C-Suite, they find it offensive to suggest that they can improve.”

Maps: “Nothing great gets done in a week or month,” he suggests. Many companies set ambitious transformation goals without breaking them into achievable stages. The book draws comparisons to professional training programs, which focus on gradual, measurable skill acquisition.

Mojo: The final section focuses on tools and techniques for exceptional execution, including how to optimize performance under stress or pressure (and they’re not the same, Gómez Sánchez points out). Research from the Harvard Business Review shows that executive burnout rates have risen by 35% since 2020, with many citing stress and ineffective leadership structures as contributing factors. The book explores how businesses can better support individuals facing high-pressure or chronic stress situations.



Adoption Among Executives and Athletes

The book’s methodology has drawn interest from both business and sports professionals. Notable endorsements come from former tennis players and coaches like former top 20 Guillermo García López, as well as business leaders like former Cellnex Telecom CEO Tobías Martínez.

This crossover between sports and business aligns with broader trends in executive coaching, although The Optimal Performance Formula brings a unique and fresh approach. A 2023 Deloitte survey found that 64% of Fortune 500 CEOs believe performance coaching will play a larger role in leadership development over the next five years. Several companies have already incorporated principles from sports psychology into corporate training programs, aiming to improve team collaboration and adaptability.

Beyond sales rankings, the book’s influence can be seen in the list of leading multinational firms that are adopting the framework, suggesting its impact may extend beyond individual readers and is becoming a competitive advantage for ambitious companies.

Expanding Performance Training Beyond Sports

With The Optimal Performance Formula now a recognized resource in business performance, the broader question is how its principles will shape leadership development. Data suggests that organizations emphasizing structured leadership skills development see higher retention rates and improved employee engagement compared to those relying on one-time workshops.

For Gómez Sánchez, the next step is expanding access to these principles to as many people as possible. “Performance isn’t about talent. Talent only measures how fast you learn, but ultimately it’s about long-term, focussed practice on the fundamentals that marks the difference,” he says. “If leaders in business applied the same rigor to leadership as they do in elite sports, companies would see a fundamental shift in results.”

As companies continue to search for ways to develop leaders in high-stakes environments, the book’s methodology provides a structured alternative to traditional leadership models. Whether its influence will extend into mainstream corporate strategy remains to be seen, but its bestseller status suggests a growing demand for this innovative, research-backed performance model.

Contact Information:

Name: Adolfo Gómez Sánchez

Company: Gold Results

Website:www.gold-results.com

Email: adolfogs@gold-results.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8ab91e2-c2d8-40a1-807d-ecb8b1264c22

Gold Results Discusses Unique Insights from Bestseller The Optimal Performance Formula. Photo Courtesy of: Gold Results

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.