Bitget Wallet Expands Multi-Chain MEV Protection for Safer Transactions and Stable Pricing





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has upgraded its multi-chain MEV Protection, now enabled by default across Solana, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Base, Polygon, Arbitrum, and other mainstream blockchains. This enhancement safeguards users from transaction manipulation, including front-running, sandwich attacks, and excessive gas fees, ensuring a more secure and equitable trading experience.

Integrated directly into Bitget Wallet's Swap feature, MEV Protection requires no additional setup, allowing users to trade seamlessly with built-in security. Users can confirm that MEV Protection is active by checking for the "MEV" logo on the Swap page or within the transaction signature page. With this upgrade, every transaction executed through Bitget Wallet benefits from automated safeguards, reducing the risk of exploitative tactics used by MEV bots.

Bitget Wallet’s enhanced MEV Protection introduces several advanced mechanisms to prevent unfair trading practices. MEV bots frequently manipulate liquidity pool prices, creating toxic spreads that impact trade execution. Bitget Wallet's system blocks these false price fluctuations, ensuring users receive fair market prices. Additionally, gas price manipulation is a common MEV tactic, where bots inflate gas fees during high-demand trades. By intelligently predicting reasonable gas ranges and preventing artificial bidding wars, Bitget Wallet helps users avoid excessive transaction costs while ensuring trade stability.

Looking ahead, Bitget Wallet plans to further enhance its security features and expand its services to support more blockchain networks. Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated, "As MEV threats evolve, strengthening protection mechanisms remains essential for ensuring a stable and reliable trading environment. By continuously improving our platform, we aim to contribute to a more transparent and efficient DeFi ecosystem."

MEV has become a growing challenge in DeFi, as validators and bots exploit transaction ordering for profit at the expense of regular traders. Recently, users have reported major losses due to unchecked MEV manipulation, underscoring the urgency for effective countermeasures. These tactics not only distort market fairness but also contribute to failed transactions and increased costs. With the latest MEV Protection upgrade, Bitget Wallet aims to eliminate these vulnerabilities and create a more equitable trading ecosystem.

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

