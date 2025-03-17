Toll Brothers Announces Silverton, a New Luxury Home Community in Chamblee, Georgia

Silverton will offer both single-family homes and townhomes in an exceptional Chamblee location

CHAMBLEE, Ga., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of Silverton, a new home community in Chamblee, Georgia. This exceptional new community will feature a versatile collection of single-family homes and townhomes, offering residents premier access to luxury amenities in a prime location near downtown Atlanta. Located at Parsons Drive and North Shallowford Road in Chamblee, the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2025.

Silverton will comprise two distinct collections of homes. The Springer Collection includes three-story townhomes ranging from 2,017 to 2,532 square feet, featuring 3 bedrooms and 2-car garages, and priced from the low $600,000s. The Walden Collection features four-story townhomes up to 2,699 square feet, offering spacious layouts and modern designs. Homes in the Walden Collection are priced from the upper $600,000s. The community's modern architecture and curated design options cater to diverse lifestyles, ensuring each home is both functional and stylish. Residents of Silverton will enjoy resort-style living with an array of luxury amenities, including a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, parks, and playgrounds.





"Silverton represents Toll Brothers' commitment to delivering exceptional homes in sought-after locations," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. "We are thrilled to bring this new community to Chamblee, offering residents a blend of luxury, convenience, and modern design."

Ideally situated just minutes from upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment, Silverton offers convenient access to major employment hubs and the vibrant culture of downtown Atlanta. The community's location near popular transit routes and outdoor recreation areas makes it a perfect choice for those seeking both luxury and convenience.

Home shoppers are encouraged to join the interest list to receive the latest updates on home designs, pricing, and upcoming events. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia, or call 855-229-5676.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/486064fe-83cb-43bc-a849-03ce7b91e9e1

