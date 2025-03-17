Slalom Appoints Rich Coughlin as Chief Operating Officer

Coughlin's commitment to delivering exceptional results for Slalom's customers has been a driving force of success for the company's growth





SEATTLE, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced Rich Coughlin will serve as the company’s first Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of consulting experience, Rich has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results and has earned a reputation for driving operational excellence while focusing on the growth and profitability of Slalom. He will continue as President of the US Central Region for Slalom, to lead expansion in the rapidly evolving area.

"Rich is the clear choice to lead the effort in improving operations as we accelerate the growth of our business," said Tony Rojas, Slalom president. "Since joining Slalom in 2013, he’s played a pivotal role in helping us grow into a thriving multinational organization. Rich embodies our company’s core values and works with intentionality to build a culture of operational excellence. His big heart and dedication to our team make him the perfect fit for this role."

Coughlin's career spans over 30 years in consulting, where he has demonstrated a consistent commitment to delivering exceptional results for customers. He joined Slalom in 2013 and founded the company’s Minneapolis office, serving many Fortune 500 organizations and other iconic brands. He was promoted to the Central Region president in 2022, overseeing offices in major markets including Chicago, Dallas and Kansas City.

"This is a critical time of growth and transformation for the professional services industry," said Coughlin. "Slalom is a special company, and I’m dedicated to helping our teams work more efficiently and effectively, so we can meet our strategic goals and foster an environment where our consultants can bring more to our customers."

Slalom is a fiercely human business and technology consulting company that leads with outcomes to bring more value, in all ways, always. From strategy through delivery, our agile teams across 52 offices in 12 countries collaborate with clients to bring powerful customer experiences, innovative ways of working, and new products and services to life. We are trusted by leaders across the Global 1000, many successful enterprise and mid-market companies, and 500+ public sector organizations to improve operations, drive growth, and create value. At Slalom, we believe that together, we can move faster, dream bigger, and build better tomorrows for all. Learn more at Slalom.com .

