Gray Stations Add Local News Live to Daily Programming Lineup

ATLANTA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local News Live’s signature afternoon newscast joins the programming lineup on 37 of Gray Media’s local television stations starting today. The one-hour newscast featuring top stories from local journalists in Gray newsrooms across the country will air weekdays at 2:00 p.m. (ET) in most markets. This expansion means Local News Live now airs Monday through Friday in a total of 46 television markets and reaches more than 19 million households according to Nielsen.

Local News Live Anchor and National Correspondent Debra Alfarone leads the program with live coverage of breaking news and local views on the day’s biggest stories from reporters across Gray’s 113 markets. Alfarone also fronts a popular franchise “The Good Side,” highlighting solutions-based stories and people who are making a difference across America.

In addition to live reports from local news teams, the program focuses on the local impact of national and international stories. Gray’s Washington DC Bureau team contributes daily, including White House press briefing updates from White House Correspondent and Senior National Editor Jon Decker. Senior National Correspondent Peter Zampa reports live from New York City covering relevant topics including Wall Street and the United Nations.

“Local News Live is uniquely positioned to deliver the stories the nation is talking about through a distinctly local lens,” said General Manager of Gray’s Washington Operations Lisa Allen. “We are excited to increase our footprint and deliver impactful news and information to millions more viewers.”

Local News Live launched in February 2021 as a national free ad-supported streaming (FAST) news network to provide live news coverage on more than 500 Gray station websites, connected TV apps, and mobile apps. Local News Live will remain available on Gray’s local apps and continue to provide audiences non-stop access to local and national news feeds. Local News Live’s dedicated apps are also available to download for free by searching “LNL” on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, iOS, and Android streaming devices.

