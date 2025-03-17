2G Engineering– Everaxis, From Outer Space to the Deepest Seas

Paris - France





Everaxis, a leading global player in high-precision rotating solutions, announced the acquisition of 2G Engineering, a strategic move that aligns with its accelerated growth strategy and ambition to expand its presence in the US market.



The acquisition of 2G Engineering complements Everaxis’ strong organic growth with acquisitive growth, expanding capabilities while staying true to its core expertise.

The focus is on expanding our U.S. presence and creating a balanced footprint between the U.S. and global markets. We are highly selective in the companies we choose to partner with, ensuring they align with our business model — highly engineered solutions with strong growth potential.

“2G Engineering has selected Everaxis as a partner for the future. Everaxis has a strong reputation for quality products in the aerospace industry with their engineered to order products, and they will provide 2G Engineering the structure and resources needed to help us grow and support our customers well into the future!” - Emily & Hal Glenn, founders of 2G Engineering.

“I’m humbled that Emily and Hal have partnered with Everaxis for the next step in their evolution. 2G Engineering has a strong track record of innovation and success. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals. Making what’s already great at 2G Engineering even greater, combined with Everaxis additional growth opportunities, entrepreneurial spirit and robust process will boost our opportunities, and support the long-term relationships we have developed” - Henry-Dominique Mallet, CEO of Everaxis.

Both companies share common values of excellence, customer focus, innovation, teamwork, and integrity. The alliance will create significant opportunities for growth in both sub-sea and actuation solutions, while making sure we secure customers’ volumes ramp-up, and maintain strong support, processes, and compliance.



Partnering on the US market

Everaxis is a PE backed company since its creation. Everaxis shareholders and financial partners fully endorsed the deal. Everaxis has successfully obtained all necessary regulatory approvals, marking a key milestone in the transaction process. Throughout the deal, Everaxis leveraged its network of U.S.-based advisors, including legal, financial, and due diligence experts, ensuring a seamless and efficient acquisition.

“We believe the rich US industrial environment is a significant opportunity for Everaxis to roll out our specialist, solution focused strategy, while partnering for additional growth, agility and robustness. Our fully integrated, independent, business unit model supports high customer and market reactivity, while insuring high efficiency and compliance “added Henry-Dominique Mallet.







About 2G Engineering: Unrelenting Performance under Pressure

Based in Sun Prairie, WI, USA, 2G Engineering designs and manufactures high-performance solutions for underwater and extreme environments—where failure is not an option.

A trusted partner in sub-sea defense and oil & gas, 2G Engineering has forged strong global relationships, fueling rapid growth over the past three years. With custom actuation and power management solutions, 2G Engineering delivers unmatched reliability for the most demanding underwater operations.



About Everaxis: Lifetime precision for Xtreme conditions.

Founded on February 22, 2022, through the acquisition of a former Cobham division, uniting four global leaders. Everaxis designs high-precision rotating solutions for extreme environments, co-engineering with customers to meet top industry standards.

The company has been growing in sales, skills, and footprint. Now strong of 300+ associates, Everaxis operates in the USA, Europe (France and Sweden), and India, where they established a greenfield facility in 2023.







For more information, please contact:

David Occhipinti

Business Development Director

david.occhipinti@everaxis-usa.com

M : +1 (239) 728-8306

Henry-Dominique Mallet

CEO

dominique.mallet@everaxis.com

M : +33 6 75 31 73 49





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.