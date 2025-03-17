Wolf Den Run State Park Trail Added to Jeep ‘Badge of Honor’ Program

March 17, 2025

Trail nominated by Maryland’s off-road enthusiasts to join national program

Four vehicles traverse an off-highway trail at Wolf Den Run State Park. Photo courtesy of Ken Kyler.

An off-highway vehicle trail at Wolf Den Run State Park is now part of the Jeep Badge of Honor trail program. The Jeep brand announced the designation on Feb. 28, along with designations for trails in Minnesota and Washington. There are 61 Badge of Honor trails nationwide.

When a driver takes on the adventure of completing a trail, they are rewarded with a badge through the program, which they can proudly display on their vehicle. For adventure-seekers, these badges mark achievements they can trace throughout the U.S.

“Owner feedback is essential at the Jeep brand, and Trail 2103 was one of the most highly requested. We’re excited to finally bring it to life. With no previous trails in Maryland, this addition helps us achieve our goal of ‘spreading the love’ by filling in geographical gaps and offering new adventures to our Jeep community in every corner of the country,” said Joe Brungardt, manager, Jeep Badge of Honor program.

Located in the Potomac River Area of the park, Trail 2103 follows the north branch of the Potomac River through the rocky forest. Maryland Off-Highway Vehicle Alliance Board Member Ken Kyler nominated Trail 2103 through Jeep’s Badge of Honor phone app, and thinks the trail was selected because it has amazing views of the Potomac River. There are more challenging trails at Wolf Den Run, but none with such scenery.

“Particularly in the springtime when the rhododendrons and dogwoods are out, it’s just a flat-out gorgeous trail,” Kyler said.

Kyler encouraged other off-road enthusiasts to nominate the trail, including those from the Capitol Off-Road Enthusiasts (CORE 4×4).

CORE 4×4 President Jendra Rambharos said his organization has hosted events at Wolf Den Run since the park’s opening in 2019. These trips include camping, eating at local restaurants and using local repair shops.

“The proximity to Deep Creek, and the amenities there are also a draw for us, as we’ve visited, stayed at, and even fished in the area, adding to both public and private resources through amenities and licensing,” Rambharos said.

DNR worked with Jeep to get the information submitted for the recognition.

“We want to thank the community for nominating our trail for this prestigious program – it shows off-highway recreation is gaining traction here in Maryland and provides another way to get people connected to the land as well as provides an important economic impact to the nearby community,” Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Sandi Olek said.

Park Manager Donald Oates said there are unique rock outcroppings along the trail. The area has rugged and mountainous terrain, with meadows, wetlands, small tributaries and many ephemeral streams throughout. Drivers may encounter the occasional water feature depending on the time of year.

Trail 2103 isn’t the only fun OHV trail at Wolf Den – there are more than 50 miles of trails to check out. Campsites are also available.

“We have miles and miles of trails that are good for Jeeps,” Oates said.

Most off-road trails at Wolf Den Run are former mining or logging roads, with plenty of space for larger vehicles like Jeeps. Trail 2103 can be made into a loop using trails 2104 and 2101.

There are no air compressors available at the park, so drivers need to plan accordingly and be prepared.

Wolf Den Run State Park opened in 2019, the first park in the state to offer trails for off-road vehicles. Maryland Park Service expanded Wolf Den Run in 2020.

Before the park opened, Off-Highway Vehicle Alliance Board volunteers spent a day clearing appliances and other large debris from the site. The Alliance and DNR work together to promote environmental stewardship when riding. ATV

Riders can recreate responsibly by staying on designated trails, respecting wildlife, and being considerate of other trail users. In addition, riders can practice good stewardship by avoiding muddy areas, crossing streams at a 90-degree angle, using four-wheel low and first gear for engine braking, and going over obstacles like rocks rather than around them to prevent trail widening and erosion.