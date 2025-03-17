Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,963 in the last 365 days.

Ferrari N.v.: Report on the Share Buyback Related to Granting Share Process

Maranello (Italy), March 17, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that on March 13, 2025, in the Ferrari Group employees’ granting share process, the Company assigned No. 113,466 common shares held in treasury. On the same day Ferrari purchased at the average price of Euro 414.0109 per share, in a “cross order” transaction executed on the EXM, No. 47,907 common shares sold by the assignees in order to cover their individual's taxable income as standard practice (Sell to Cover).

As of March 14, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 15,720,318 common shares equal to 8.71% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until March 14, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,011,020 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,642,569,697.35.

The details of the above transactions are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ferrari N.v.: Report on the Share Buyback Related to Granting Share Process

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more