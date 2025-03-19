Lap of Love Expands to Provide In-Home, End-of-Life Veterinary Services to Pet Families in San Jose

Dr. Jasmine Trinidad

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia , a trusted provider of compassionate end-of-life care for pets, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to assist pet families in San Jose, California, under the expert care of Dr. Jasmine Trinidad. Committed to ensuring a dignified and supportive end-of-life journey for all pets and their families, our skilled veterinarians offer guidance through the final stages of a pet's life, including quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, and end-of-life consultations."While I enjoyed the challenges of small animal medicine and helping people and their pets when they needed it most, euthanasias in the hospital often felt rushed and oftentimes chosen too late. This is why I am tremendously honored to provide a peaceful goodbye for animal family members while they are surrounded by loved ones in a place they literally and figuratively feel at home," Dr. Trinidad said. "While saying goodbye is difficult, we owe it to our pets to make the hard choices because they are always there for us."Lap of Love provides the following services in San Jose:Telehospice: Telehospice services provide general guidance for concerned pet parents. A Lap of Love veterinarian will meet with you via Zoom or phone to assess your pet’s quality of life and make suggestions to make it more comfortable.In-Home Hospice: An in-home consultation with a Lap of Love veterinarian is ideal for pet parents who need reassurance they’re doing all they can for their pet before saying goodbye. Primary focuses include pain recognition, symptom management, and maintaining your pet’s happiness.In-Home Euthanasia: Lap of Love provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia to ensure a pet's final moments are spent at home with their family in their most comfortable and familiar environment.Pet Loss Support: Lap of Love offers complimentary and fee-based Pet Loss Support services in individual and small-group formats to help families cope with grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet is welcome.Lap of Love’s support center is available every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, from 4:00 am to 8:00 pm ET to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.

