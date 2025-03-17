America's Blood Centers Announces 2025 Awards of Excellence Winners

National leaders recognized for outstanding contributions to the nation’s blood supply

Washington, DC, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the national organization of community-based, independent blood centers that supply 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply, is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 Awards of Excellence. These awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to supporting the nation's blood supply. The awards were presented during ABC's Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., which brought together blood center executives and national leaders to discuss critical industry topics, advocacy efforts, regulatory updates, and the latest advancements in science, medicine, and technical affairs.

"America’s Blood Centers is proud to recognize these individuals and organizations for their support of our nation’s blood supply. These award recipients exemplify the dedication, innovation, and passion that drive the blood community forward," said Kate Fry, CEO of America's Blood Centers. "Their contributions have helped expand our donor base and provide life-saving blood products to patients across the country."

The 2025 Awards of Excellence winners include:

Corporation of the Year: East Penn Manufacturing: Honored for their long-standing commitment to hosting blood drives and supporting the volunteer blood community. Since 1983, East Penn has hosted over 500 blood drives, resulting in more than 13,870 blood products collected. The company's culture of giving, led by Chairman Dan Breidegam, has made them a model for corporate engagement in community blood donation efforts.

Outstanding Blood Drive of the Year: Barnett San Antonio National Pan-Hellenic Council: Recognized for excellence in promoting and organizing blood donation drives within underrepresented communities. Their innovative outreach strategies, including QR code tracking and culturally sensitive education programs, have created a sustainable model for community engagement. This partnership has resulted in over 300 life-saving donations from chapter members in two years, significantly addressing the critical need for Group O blood.

ABC Outstanding Public Relations Campaign: Vitalant's Social Media Team: Honored for their innovative "Giving Starts with Learning" campaign, which significantly increased donor engagement and awareness. The campaign's success was evident in a 20% growth on Instagram and a 173% increase on TikTok, reaching millions of potential donors. Their creative approach to demystifying blood donation has set a new benchmark for digital outreach in the blood banking community.

Larry Frederick Award: Ruth Osburn, Nominated by Mississippi Blood Services: Honored for her community leadership in raising awareness about blood donation over 17 years. Ruth's efforts have resulted in the collection of over 7,110 blood products, impacting more than 21,340 lives in Mississippi. Her innovative MASH-themed blood drives have become a model for engaging and educating potential donors in creative ways.

Thomas F. Zuck Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Mary Townsend: Awarded for her career-long contributions to improving blood collection methods and product safety. Dr. Townsend's work on donor biovigilance has revolutionized donor care practices nationwide. Her leadership roles in various task forces and committees have shaped policies that continue to enhance the safety and efficacy of blood products.

ITXM Award for Excellence in Technical Operations: Evelyn Oyler, SunCoast Blood Centers: Recognized for her 25-year career and outstanding leadership in blood banking laboratory operations. Evelyn's expertise spans from cancer centers to international medical facilities, showcasing her diverse experience in the field. Her innovative approaches to laboratory management have resulted in improved efficiency and quality control measures, setting new standards in the industry.

Blood Community Advocate of the Year: Billy Weales, The Blood Center: Recognized for his exemplary leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and advocacy efforts for blood centers. Billy's innovative programs, including convalescent plasma collection and automated red cell exchange, have significantly improved patient care outcomes. His work has been instrumental in securing recognition of blood centers as essential healthcare services at both state and national levels.

National Partner of the Year: GLAAD: Awarded for their commitment to educating and inspiring the next generation of blood donors. GLAAD's "Summer of Giving" campaign reached over 4 million people, breaking down barriers and challenging long-standing misconceptions about blood donation. Their partnership has opened doors for many who previously felt excluded from the donation process, significantly expanding the donor base.

Distinguished Service Award: FY24-25 Committee Chairs: This award recognizes the exceptional leadership of ABC's committee chairs. Their dedication and expertise have been instrumental in advancing evidence-based practices, shaping industry policies, and driving innovation across various aspects of blood banking. These leaders have played a crucial role in ensuring ABC remains at the forefront of blood center advocacy and operational excellence.

The committee chairs include Dr. Daniela Hermelin, Chair of the ABC Blood Bulletin Committee; Kim Kinsell and Lisa Entrikin, Chairs of the ABC Bylaws Committee; Theresa Pina, Chair of the ABC Communications & National Partnerships Committee; Robert Harper, Chair of the ABC Education Committee; Harpreet Sandhu, Chair of the ABC Membership Committee, John B. Miller, Chair of the ABC Nominating Committee; Stacy Sime, Chair of the ABC Public Policy Council, Wendell Jones, Chair of the ABC Quality Regulatory Committee; and Dr. Kip Kuttner, Chair of the ABC SMT Committee.

Distinguished Service Award: Leslie Maundy: This award recognizes her exemplary dedication, outstanding contributions, and unwavering professionalism to America's Blood Centers and its members. With a tenure of over two decades at the association, Ms. Maundy has risen to become the Director of Membership Services and Events, where she focuses on elevating and refining the member experience, demonstrating a profound commitment to excellence within the organization.

Distinguished Service Award: Mack Benton, MJ: This award recognizes his exemplary dedication, outstanding contributions, and unwavering professionalism to America's Blood Centers and its members. Mr. Benton will celebrate his twentieth year at America’s Blood Centers this year, where he has risen to become Editor of Publications and Director of Member Communications. In this role, he publishes the ABC Newsletter, which serves as a cornerstone resource for blood banking professionals, industry trailblazers, and experts worldwide and the ADRP The Drop, a monthly communication for thousands of individuals worldwide.

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers (ABC) is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers across North America. These organizations operate in more than 1,100 communities and provide close to 60 percent of the U.S. and a quarter of the Canadian blood supply. ABC member organizations serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities. All ABC U.S. members are 501(c)(3) organizations licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

###

Jeff Gohringer America’s Blood Centers (202) 654-2901 jgohringer@americasblood.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.