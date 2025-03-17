BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Radius Recycling, Inc. (Nasdaq - RDUS), Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq - VCSA), Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq - WBA), Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq - LGTY)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Radius Recycling, Inc. (Nasdaq - RDUS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Radius Recycling will be acquired by Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (“TAI”), a U.S. subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Corporation for $30.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Radius Recycling Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq - VCSA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vacasa will be acquired by Casago for $5.30 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Vacasa Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal price provides fair value to Company shareholders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq - WBA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, WBA will be acquired by Sycamore Partners for $11.45 per share in cash at closing of the Sycamore transaction and one non-transferable right to receive up to $3.00 in cash per WBA share. The investigation concerns whether the WBA Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal price provides fair value to Company shareholders.

Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq - LGTY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Logility will be acquired by Aptean for $14.30 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Logility Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

