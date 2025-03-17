Lucasys Acquires PorterLogic, Uniting Forces to Enhance Operational and Financial Software Solutions

ATLANTA, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys, a recognized leader in technology solutions for complex, asset-intensive businesses, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of PorterLogic, a leading innovator of flexible, low-code supply chain and operations platforms. This strategic move adds PorterLogic’s innovative supply chain technology and talented team to Lucasys’ expertise in delivering tailored financial and operational software, promising enhanced value for customers across industries.

Under the acquisition, Lucasys will integrate the PorterLogic platform, its team, and all existing customers into its operations. The combined entity will accelerate innovation, offering a seamless blend of supply chain optimization and financial management tools designed to modernize how organizations operate. PorterLogic’s composable, integration-focused technology will complement Lucasys’ robust solutions, empowering businesses to streamline processes, reduce costs, and adapt quickly to changing demands.

Jonathan Porter, Chief Product Officer at PorterLogic, expressed enthusiasm about the alignment between the two companies:

“We’re excited to join Lucasys, a company that shares our commitment to working collaboratively with customers to configure and deploy value-add solutions. Lucasys is a great cultural fit for PorterLogic—both teams prioritize listening to customers and building technology that fits their unique needs, and together, we’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in operational excellence.”

The acquisition is structured to ensure continuity for PorterLogic’s customers, with no disruption to their current services. Daniel Chang, Chief Operating Officer at Lucasys, emphasized this priority:

“Our focus is on a seamless transition for PorterLogic customers, with zero operational impact. We’re committed to maintaining the high level of service they’ve come to expect while enhancing their experience with the additional resources and expertise Lucasys brings to the table.”

A key component of the acquisition is PorterLogic’s advanced technology, particularly its integration capabilities, which enable rapid connectivity across disparate systems. Stephen Strang, Chief Technology Officer at Lucasys, highlighted its significance:

“PorterLogic’s technology, especially its approach to integration, is an important component of this acquisition. It allows us to bridge operational and financial systems effortlessly, delivering a unified platform that drives efficiency and insight for our customers. This is a game-changer for how we support asset-intensive industries.”

PorterLogic’s journey—from its founding in 2020 to its recognition as a top supply chain tech innovator and startup of the year—has been marked by strong support from customers, partners, and the startup community. “We want to thank so many people for their incredible support through our journey,” Anya Skomorokhova, Chief Executive Officer at PorterLogic, shared. “We’re excited for this next phase as part of Lucasys, where the team will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional solutions together.”

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies as they combine their strengths to address the evolving needs of modern businesses. Customers of both PorterLogic and Lucasys can expect continued dedication to excellence, with expanded capabilities to tackle complex operational and financial challenges.

About PorterLogic

PorterLogic provides a low-code supply chain operations platform that helps ambitious teams reduce costs and streamline processes. Built for flexibility, its composable solutions integrate with existing systems to automate workflows and optimize supply chain functions, from warehousing to procurement. To learn more about PorterLogic, visit www.porterlogic.com .

About Lucasys

Lucasys delivers software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact: Thomas Ferguson, CMO, Lucasys 1-844-582-2797 contact@lucasys.com

