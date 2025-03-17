London, UK, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ICOminer, a leading global cloud mining platform, today announced a major breakthrough in sustainable cryptocurrency mining. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms into its operations, ICOminer has significantly boosted mining efficiency while achieving an unprecedented 80% clean energy usage in its data centers. This development positions ICOminer at the forefront of cloud mining innovation, combining AI-driven mining performance with a strong commitment to renewable energy.

ICOminer’s Investment Plans

ICOminer offers a range of investment plans catering to different budget levels, making it accessible for both beginners and seasoned investors. Each plan provides daily returns and a principal refund, ensuring users can start earning passive income with minimal risk. Below is a breakdown of the available plans:

Plan Name Investment Contract Term Daily Rebate Recoverable Funds Principal Refund Newbie $200 1 Day $6.00 $206.00 Yes Bitcoin $600 2 Days $12.00 $624.00 Yes Litecoin $1,500 3 Days $37.50 $1,612.50 Yes Dogecoin $4,500 1 Day $135.00 $4,635.00 Yes

These investment plans provide users with flexible and profitable options, making cloud mining with ICOminer an attractive opportunity for those looking to earn passive income from cryptocurrency mining.

ICOminer’s Innovative AI-Driven Approach

Founded in 2013, ICOminer has long been known for its smart, beginner-friendly cloud mining solutions. The platform operates a network of over 180 mining farms worldwide, managing more than 100,000 mining rigs across global data centers. Its core innovation lies in an AI-powered mining algorithm that dynamically optimizes how mining tasks are allocated and executed. This AI-driven mining technology intelligently distributes computing power to maximize output, resulting in higher hash rates and more profitable mining operations. According to the company, these algorithms have improved mining efficiency considerably while also curbing energy waste. In practice, ICOminer’s AI system can adjust parameters on the fly to match real-time conditions, ensuring each watt of electricity delivers maximum cryptocurrency yield.

“By harnessing AI, we’re able to boost mining efficiency and reduce unnecessary power usage,” said a spokesperson for ICOminer. “Our smart mining algorithms learn and adapt continuously, squeezing more performance out of every machine while consuming less energy. This means better returns for our users and a smaller carbon footprint for our operations.”

80% Renewable Energy Powering Cloud Mining

In tandem with AI optimizations, ICOminer has achieved a milestone in sustainability: 80% of the energy powering its mining operations now comes from clean, renewable sources. This includes electricity from solar, wind, and hydroelectric facilities that drive the company’s global mining farms. The shift toward renewable energy significantly reduces ICOminer’s carbon footprint. Industry estimates indicate that as of 2024 only around 40% of Bitcoin mining energy globally was from renewable sources. ICOminer’s 80% clean energy usage far exceeds that benchmark, highlighting its leadership in green crypto mining. The company reports that its long-term goal is to reach 100% renewable energy, moving the needle closer to carbon-neutral mining operations.

This commitment to sustainability isn’t just about corporate responsibility—it also has practical benefits. Renewable energy agreements help insulate ICOminer from fossil fuel price volatility, leading to more stable operating costs. In some regions, policymakers are beginning to mandate cleaner power for miners (for instance, proposals in Oregon would require 80% clean energy usage by 2030). ICOminer is ahead of the curve, meeting such ambitious standards five years early. By investing in green energy now, the platform is not only compliant with emerging regulations but also helping to set a new industry standard for environmentally friendly mining.

Market Trends: Cloud Mining Embraces AI and Sustainability

ICOminer’s twin focus on AI optimization and renewable energy comes at a pivotal moment for the cloud mining industry. The broader cryptocurrency mining sector is facing rising challenges in 2025 – from increased mining difficulty post-Bitcoin halving to greater scrutiny of environmental impacts. In response, leading cloud mining platforms are innovating rapidly. Artificial intelligence integration and sustainable energy use have emerged as key trends shaping the future of mining. Platforms that leverage AI to improve efficiency and profitability stand out, especially as mining rewards per block have decreased after the 2024 halving. Likewise, operations powered by green energy are gaining favor among investors and regulators, as the crypto community works to address concerns about high energy consumption.

Analysts note that ICOminer is part of a new wave of miners proving that profitability and sustainability can go hand in hand. By reducing energy consumption per hash through AI, and by sourcing power from renewables, companies like ICOminer are improving their energy efficiency and reducing costs. “Cloud mining in 2025 is increasingly about who can mine the smartest and the cleanest,” says a report from Bitcoinist, pointing out that AI-driven efficiency and green power are becoming major differentiators in the space. This convergence of tech innovation and eco-conscious strategy is transforming cloud mining from a niche service into a mainstream, future-ready investment model.

