X-Arcade and Zen Studios Join Forces to Redefine Arcade & Pinball in VR

Pinball in Virtual Reality

Arcade2TV-XR Now Fully Compatible with Pinball FX VR, Launching April 3, 2025!

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two titans of retro gaming, X-Arcade and Zen Studios , are teaming up to create a pinball and arcade revolution unlike anything before. With over 50 years of combined gaming mastery, this partnership blends the tactile thrills of VR arcade combat with the immersive physics of virtual pinball, bringing an entire arcade into your home like never before.For the first time, Arcade2TV-XR is fully compatible with Zen Studios’ Pinball FX VR, launching on April 3, 2025. Players can flip, nudge, and launch their way through lifelike pinball tables in VR or dive into classic arcade action– all on one versatile, powerhouse gaming machine!Arcade2TV-XR: Your Portal to the Supreme VR Arcade ExperienceThe closest thing to a time machine is here, and it’s full of arcade classics and pinball. The Arcade2TV-XR is the only device that lets you experience this perfect blend of old-school nostalgia and next-gen innovation from the comfort of your home, featuring:-- Seamless Arcade & Pinball Play: Switch instantly between arcade-style brawlers, shooters, and VR pinball action.-- Pinball FX VR Compatibility: Feel the rush of true-to-life pinball physics and stunningly detailed tables in VR.-- Unrivaled Multi-Platform Support: Works with Meta Quest 2/3, PC, MAC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and more (adapters available).-- Fully customizable height, programmable controls, swappable joystick parts, and RGB lighting.-- Expanded VR Arcade Gaming: Supports Arcade Ranger from Pumpkin VR, unlocking even more retro-style action in immersive VR worlds.Pinball FX VR brings the iconic franchise library to life in virtual reality!Dive into a fully customizable and interactive setting with the integrated Mixed Reality mode and transform your living room into a personal arcade paradise with pinball cabinets and unlockable decorations for the perfect retro touch!-- Mixed Reality Pinball: Besides full immersion mode, you can experience the thrill of pinball in your living room or wherever you choose, blurring the line between physical and virtual realities-- Global Campaign Mode: Take on the pinball world in Campaign Mode! Conquer the districts, beating unique missions for special rewards-- Pinball In Every Form: Enjoy classic gameplay or fun challenges while you climb the global leaderboards-- Interactive Objects and Mini-Games: The VR arcade also includes mini-games and other arcade activities, like dartboards, vending machines, and interactive gadgetsA Milestone Moment for Pinball and Arcade FansThis collaboration marks a turning point in home gaming by bringing the arcade's authentic sights, sounds, and mechanics into a fully immersive VR experience. Whether you grew up in the golden age of arcades or are discovering the magic for the first time, Zen Studios and X-Arcade’s Arcade2TV-XR make the impossible possible!Get Yours Now!The Arcade2TV-XR is available now, with Pinball FX VR launching on April 3, 2025. Only now can you simultaneously own a piece of the future, past, and present.-- Order today and elevate your gaming experience: https://shop.xgaming.com/index.html -- Pre-Order Pinball FX VR here: https://bit.ly/3ELHI2x

