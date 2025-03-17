HAUSER Showcases China’s Musical Heritage in 'Music Unites the World'

HAUSER’s latest performance honors Chinese tradition, offering his interpretation of Yi Jian Mei.

CHINA, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The internationally renowned cellist with over 4 billion views and over a billion streams, continues his global musical journey with “Music Unites the World.” The project, which explores the defining sounds of different cultures, now turns its focus to China, a country with one of the world’s richest and most influential musical traditions.

Bridging Cultures Through Music

From the ancient melodies of the guqin and pipa to the grandeur of Chinese orchestras and modern pop, China’s music is an evolving fusion of history and innovation. HAUSER’s latest performance honors this tradition, offering his interpretation of a well-known Chinese piece, played through the depth and resonance of the cello.

“I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from every single country. The project won’t stop until I’ve played a song from every corner of the world. Now, let’s see which nation is the loudest, the wildest, the proudest!” – HAUSER

China’s Music Joins a Global Celebration

“Music Unites the World” is more than a series of performances—it is a growing collection of iconic songs, reinterpreted for a global audience. HAUSER’s latest performance brings China’s music into the spotlight, demonstrating how its sounds resonate far beyond its borders.

As this project expands, each country featured adds a new layer to this evolving musical journey, reinforcing the idea that music is a shared experience that transcends differences.



About HAUSER

HAUSER is an internationally recognized cellist known for his ability to merge classical virtuosity with a modern, dynamic approach to music. His performances have captivated audiences across the world, earning him over 4 billion views, over a billion streams, and a loyal global fanbase.

Through “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER continues his mission of celebrating cultural diversity through music, one country, one song at a time.

CHINA - Yi Jian Mei

