2025 Vermont Barn Preservation Grants Fund 23 Projects

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation (DHP) and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation today announced the 2025 Barn Preservation Grant awardees. The program is awarding $373,026 in matching grants to 23 preservation projects across eleven Vermont counties. This year’s awardees will be celebrated next week at the Statehouse.

“These grants will help to preserve barns across Vermont, which are an important part of our agricultural heritage,” said Governor Phil Scott. “This funding will put Vermonters to work so future generations can continue to enjoy these iconic landmarks.”

“We applaud this year’s grant recipients for their commitment. The barns and farms of Vermont are important agricultural landmarks,” stated State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann. “The Barn Preservation Grant Program is a great tool to support their restoration and rehabilitation, ensuring long-term stewardship of our cultural resources and landscapes.”

Grants awarded this year include projects from Arlington to Troy. Grants will support roofing repairs at the historic Phelps Farm (now Health Hero Farm) in South Hero, and a full roof replacement at Sunday Bell Farm, a dairy and diversified livestock farm in Danville. Framing repairs and drainage work will be completed with grant funds at Bagley Farm/Clearfield Farm in Granville, an organic vegetable farm. Other projects funded[MM1] include cupola and slate roof repairs of the Remington-Williamson Farm in Huntington, repair of a Hay Barn, Horse Barn and Cown Barn[MM2] at the Valley Ridge Farm in Orwell, and replacement of a section of failing concrete foundation with traditional stonework at Bread and Puppet’s main barn on their farm in Glover.

Established in 1992, the state-funded Barn Preservation Grant Program awards matching grants for improvement projects that promote Vermont’s architectural and agricultural heritage. To qualify, buildings and structures must be at least 50 years old, and listed or eligible to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Recipients of 2025 Barn Preservation Grants and 2025 Historic Preservation Grants (announced in February) are invited to a celebration in the Cedar Creek Room at the Statehouse on March 18 at 11:30am. Refreshments will be served.

Visit DHP’s website to learn more about grant and tax credit opportunities including Barn Preservation Grants and Historic Preservation Grants.

