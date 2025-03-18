CU*SOUTH and Gateway Services Group Forge New Partnership to Empower Credit Unions Nationwide

Collaboration will deliver tailored growth strategies and expanded value for credit unions.

It’s exciting to work alongside a partner that truly understands the heartbeat of this industry.” — Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH

FAIRVIEW, AL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and services for credit unions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Colorado-based Gateway Services Group, LLC (GSG) to deliver robust growth solutions tailored to credit unions of all sizes.Celebrating over 20 years of service, GSG specializes in management and advisory expertise across insurance, investment, trust and lending services. With a shared vision of helping credit unions expand their reach, this strategic alliance aims to create meaningful value for credit union members everywhere.Both organizations are credit union-owned and run by seasoned professionals who deeply understand the unique challenges credit unions face. GSG’s custom solutions range from investment program services where they handle everything from advisor recruitment to comprehensive oversight to executive benefits, which help attract top talent while linking performance to organizational goals. The firm also supports credit unions with loan participation across commercial and consumer portfolios, plus a full suite of insurance solutions that give members access to competitive, well-curated coverage.“GSG’s mission has always been about helping credit unions achieve their goals through customized solutions and strategic partnerships,” said Scott Jentz, President and CEO of GSG. “Teaming up with CU*SOUTH enhances our ability to deliver on that mission and continue to create new opportunities for credit unions to optimize performance and build success.”CU*SOUTH has built its reputation on trustworthy service, reliable technology and essential services in accounting, collections and IT that promote credit union growth. By joining forces with GSG, CU*SOUTH clients can explore new ways to extend their product offerings while refining and enhancing what they already do best.“GSG has earned a stellar reputation by championing credit unions and delivering tangible outcomes,” said Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH. “We’re looking forward to seeing how our collaboration will strengthen credit unions and enrich the experiences they provide to their members. It’s exciting to work alongside a partner that truly understands the heartbeat of this industry.”###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com About Gateway Services GroupCelebrating more than 20 years of service to Credit Unions and CUSOs through multiple economic cycles, Gateway Services Group is an industry leader in creating successful growth solutions that are customized to meet each client’s unique needs. Headquartered in Colorado with offices strategically located in California and the Washington D.C. area, GSG is managed by industry veterans and professionals in consumer and commercial credit, CUSO development, insurance, investment, loan sales and securitization, and trust services. GSG is uniquely positioned to bring individualized growth strategies and powerful collaborative resources to credit unions and their CUSOs. For more, visit gsgllc.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.