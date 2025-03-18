Fusion CX Acquires Sequential Technology International LLC

Fusion CX Sequential Tech

To invest approx. $12 M in acquiring and integrating the business.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fusion CX, involved in providing customer experience (CX) solutions, has acquired Sequential Technology International LLC (STI), a provider of CX services for the telecom and utilities industries. The acquisition enhances Fusion CX’s market position, expands its global footprint, and boosts its ability to deliver innovative CX solutions. Fusion CX is investing approximately $12M in acquiring and integrating the business.“We are thrilled to welcome the STI team into the Fusion CX family,” said Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of Fusion CX. “This acquisition enables us to expand our services and deliver value to clients worldwide.”STI, headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is recognized for its scalable and reliable customer support services. The integration strengthens Fusion CX’s presence in key global locations, including Bethlehem, Manila, Bangalore, Gurugram, and San Salvador.“This acquisition brings us complementary strengths, significantly enhancing our capabilities in telecom, utilities, and healthcare,” said Kishore Saraogi, Co-Founder, Managing Director, and COO of Fusion CX. “We are committed to driving innovation and delivering seamless customer experiences across these vital sectors.”Fusion CX’s President, Andrew Wilmott, will take on the additional responsibility of overseeing the STI business to ensure a smooth transition and position the organization for growth.“By combining our vision and tech stack with STI’s capabilities in serving clients in telecom, utilities, and healthcare, we are poised to deliver scalable and innovative solutions,” said Andrew Wilmott, President of Fusion CX. “This partnership will build on STI’s remarkable legacy, deliver transformational solutions, and accelerate growth.”Global investment bank Canaccord Genuity represented STI as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.About Fusion CXFusion CX is a player in customer experience solutions, offering full lifecycle customer service, collections, technical support, and digital transformation solutions. With over 20,000 employees worldwide, Fusion CX partners with businesses to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. For more information, visit https://www.fusioncx.com About Sequential Technology International LLCSequential Technology International LLC provides customer experience and IT support solutions for telecom, broadband, and satellite service providers. With 1,350 professionals across nine locations, STI delivers scalable operations, sales support, and back-office solutions. For more information, visit https://sequentialtech.com

