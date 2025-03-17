DP World and Maersk Sign Long-Term Agreement to Expand Maritime Services in Brazil

Long-term agreement to boost container-handling capacity and increase weekly vessel calls, supporting Brazil’s growing trade demands

SANTOS, Brazil, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has signed a long-term strategic agreement with Maersk, one of the world’s leading companies in maritime transport and logistics, to expand maritime services at DP World’s terminal in the Port of Santos, Brazil.

DP World operates one of the country’s largest private terminals at the Port of Santos. Under the terms of the eight-year agreement, Maersk will introduce additional long-term services and maintain a minimum service level. In the first year, Maersk will launch six new services with eight weekly calls, increasing to seven services and 10 weekly calls in 2026 following DP World’s capacity expansion.

Currently, the terminal handles 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually. To accommodate growing demand, DP World is investing R$450 million to expand its container-handling capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by the end of 2026. The company also plans to invest an additional R$1.6 billion to further increase capacity to 2.1 million TEUs by the end of 2027.

Márcio Medina, Commercial Vice President at DP World in Brazil, said: “This announcement is another strategic step for DP World in Brazil, reinforcing our presence at the Port of Santos, and accelerating new expansion opportunities in the country. This agreement with Maersk not only allows us to expand our operational capacity for container handling but also ensures long-term aces to Brazil’s leading port and logistics hub.”

Paulo Ruy, Regional Head of Terminal & Port Procurement for Latin America at Maersk, said: “This agreement with DP World secures service capacity for Maersk at the Port of Santos. It aligns with our strategy to ensure reliable and efficient operations for our customers in the region. By having this commercial agreement with DP World, we are able to meet the growing demand for container handling and enhance our service offerings, ensuring that we continue to provide end to end logistics solutions, in addition to our stand-alone products.”

In 2024, DP World set a new record for container-handling volume at the Port of Santos, surpassing 1.25 million TEUs – a 14% year-over-year increase. This growth was driven by expanded container operations and the introduction of new services. The company recently invested $50 million in advanced port equipment as part of its ongoing $85 million terminal expansion project, which will increase capacity to 1.7 million TEUs and further support Brazil’s economic growth.

Additionally, DP World has strengthened its network through a new agreement with Rumo, Brazil’s leading railway operator, to develop a new terminal for grain and fertilizer shipments, adding 12.5 million tons of operating capacity per year.

Committed to enhancing global supply chains, DP World continues to modernize infrastructure, expand capacity, and create new trade opportunities in Latin America and beyond. For more information, visit DP World.

