Chiasson Smoke Launches 'Beyond the Product' Podcast to Inspire Entrepreneurs

BLUE RIVER, WI, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiasson Smoke, the TikTok famous metal shop known for its expertly crafted rocket stoves and social media storytelling, is taking its passion for building to a new platform. Founders Jason and Miranda Chiasson are launching Beyond the Product, a podcast designed to educate and motivate business owners, entrepreneurs, and anyone curious about knowing the lessons learned on their journey. Their third episode of the podcast aired on March 13th.

Since 2018, Jason and Miranda have navigated the highs and lows of growing a business while raising a family. Their adventure, shared online since 2020, has attracted an audience of over 1.5 million followers across all major social platforms. Now, they’re bringing that same energy, insight, and humor to Beyond the Product, where they’ll dive into the realities of entrepreneurship—beyond just the tools and techniques.

“We are learning so much from this journey and hopefully sharing our story may help or motivate someone,” Miranda expressed. Jason followed with, “I don’t talk real good, but maybe someone out there will want to listen.”

Listeners can expect real conversations about business growth, overcoming challenges, and the mindset shifts needed to thrive in the trades. With guest interviews, behind-the-scenes stories, and hard-earned lessons from their own experience, Beyond the Product aims to be a must-listen for anyone looking to build something bigger than themselves.

The podcast airs once per week, and is available on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube and Spotify. For more information, visit https://www.chiassonsmoke.com/ or follow @ChiassonSmoke on social media.

