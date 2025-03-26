Revolutionising EV Charging: WA Home to the World's First Master-Certified eMobility EcoXpert

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EV Charging Systems is pleased to announce that Round 3 of the WA Charge Up EV Charging Grant is now open, offering businesses, local governments, and not-for-profits 50% funding support to install EV charging infrastructure. This initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by making charging more accessible and cost-effective.

This round of funding includes support for both AC chargers (7kW to 22kW) and high-powered DC chargers (up to 350kW), providing businesses and organisations with greater flexibility in choosing charging solutions that meet their needs. As Western Australia transitions toward a more sustainable transport network, this grant presents a significant opportunity for organisations to future-proof their infrastructure.

EV Charging Systems, a WA-owned and operated company, continues to lead the way in EV charging solutions. In partnership with Schneider Electric, the company has achieved a global milestone—becoming the world’s first Master-certified eMobility EcoXpert. This recognition highlights its expertise in delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable EV charging solutions across Western Australia.

More than just an installation provider, EV Charging Systems offers end-to-end solutions, including planning, deployment, maintenance, and long-term support. With an ISO-accredited system, an in-house team of trained and certified technicians, and a fully operational service department, the company ensures the reliability and longevity of every EV charging asset.

As businesses and organisations look to take advantage of the WA Charge Up ev charger grant, EV Charging Systems stands ready to provide tailored charging solutions designed for long-term efficiency and performance. Whether for commercial properties, fleet operators, local governments, or not-for-profit organisations, the company delivers comprehensive support to help clients navigate the transition to electric mobility.

For more information about the ev charger grant and EV Charging Systems' services, visit https://evchargingsystems.au/.

About EV Charging Systems

EV Charging Systems is WA’s leading provider of EV charging infrastructure solutions, offering turnkey services that include charger supply, installation, maintenance, and management. Specialising in commercial, fleet, and local government charging solutions, the company is committed to helping organisations to reach their ESG and Net Zero transition pathway goals with their vehicle fleets. As the world’s first Schneider Electric Master-certified eMobility EcoXpert, EV Charging Systems continues to set the benchmark for excellence in EV charging solutions.

