Construction scheduled to begin on I-94 Sterling Interchange

BISMARCK, N.D. – A structure replacement project is scheduled to begin April 1 at the Sterling Interchange, Exit 182, on Interstate 94.

The bridge on U.S. Highway 83/North Dakota Highway 14 will be closed during construction and traffic will be detoured. The interchange ramps will remain open during this time.

Traffic traveling north on U.S. 83 heading to northbound ND 14 or westbound I-94 will be detoured to the Driscoll Interchange at Exit 190. Northbound ND 14 traffic would then use the off ramp at the Sterling Interchange at Exit 182 to continue north.

Traffic traveling south on ND 14 heading to southbound U.S. 83 or eastbound I-94 will be detoured to the McKenzie Interchange at Exit 176. Southbound U.S. 83 traffic would then use the off ramp at the Sterling Interchange at Exit 182 to continue south.

The speed limit will be reduced near the interchange and a 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

The project is expected to be complete in late October.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

