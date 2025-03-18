Ausable Funds Completes Participation in Space and Defense Innovation Contest

Veteran-owned mutual fund firm founder judges technology executives

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets and technology, is pleased to announce its participation in the fourth annual Space and Defense Innovation Showcase (" SDI ") that concluded last week.“This was a wonderful venue to support the booming aerospace and defense sectors, meet the Founders of technology firms, evaluate their business plans, and provide expertise to them in their new ventures,” commented Ed Luzine, a former Army intelligence officer with the U.S. Special Operations Command (“ SOCOM ”), and the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.“Aerospace and defense firms are focused on safeguarding and defending the populations of many emerging market nations in conflict zones such as Ukraine & Russia, the Middle East, the Red Sea and the Sahel in Africa, the South China Sea, and many more. We are honored to provide our expertise in assisting them,” he added.Ausable Funds met with technology executives during the Showcase right before multiple aerospace and defense technology events last week in Austin. Its Founder was selected to serve as a Judge in the 2025 Space and Defense Innovator of the Year Awards Contest.About Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a service-disabled combat veteran, and a Hispanic female owned business that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa in the summer of 2025. There will be future funds focused on technology, aerospace and defense, and natural resources. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors.The firm will integrate the skill sets of veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, and Army Special Operations intelligence officer to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, analytics, and international finance.

