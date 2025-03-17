- Reference #:
- FEI 3009728473
- Product:
- Drugs
- Recipient:
-
Recipient Name
Amanda Biggart and Dakota Flowers
-
Recipient Title
Chief Operating Officer/Compliance Manager
- Safe Chain Solutions, LLC
822 Chesapeake Dr
Cambridge, MD 21613-9408
United States
- 855-437-5727
-
- AmandaB@SafeChain.com
- DakotaF@SafeChain.com
- Issuing Office:
- Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations I
United States
Secondary Issuing Offices
Dear Ms. Biggart and Ms. Flowers,
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our Warning Letter 636044, dated June 8, 2023.
Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have addressed the violations contained in this Warning Letter. Future FDA inspections and regulatory activities will further assess the adequacy and sustainability of these corrections.
This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority.
The FDA expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.
Sincerely,
/S/
Tia Harper-Velazquez, Director
Division of Supply Chain Integrity
Office of Drug Security, Integrity and Response
Office of Compliance
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research U.S. Food & Drug Administration