Jerald Hjelmstad 1953-2025

Jerald Allen Hjelmstad, 71, passed away on February 8, 2025, in Bismarck, ND, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Visitation will be Thursday, March 27 from 6:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service starting at 7:00 PM at House of Prayer Lutheran Church.

Jerry, as he was affectionately known, was born to Arnold and Tilda Hjelmstad on September 16, 1953, in Glenburn, ND and was the youngest of their four children. He graduated from Glenburn High School in 1971, and went on to pursue higher education at Minot State University, earning his B.A. degree in 1975. He continued his education at the University of North Dakota School of Law and graduated with his J.D. in 1978.

Jerry married the love of his life, Laura Mayo, on April 4th 1981 and they moved to Bismarck and bought a house. Together they created a nurturing home for their three children, Doug, Eric, and Amy, and shared over four decades of love, laughter, and partnership.

Professionally, Jerry had a dedicated career as a staff attorney with the North Dakota League of Cities. He diligently served in this position for 32 years until 2015, when health challenges related to the progression of his Parkinson's disease forced him into early retirement.

Jerry was an avid Minnesota sports fan with a loyalty for the Vikings and Twins that was unwavering, win or lose (and it was often lose). He loved playing Scrabble, Password, and checkers and he was always up for a game of catch in the yard. He had a voracious sweet tooth sustained by a never-ending stash of jelly beans, circus peanuts, and orange slices. His wit and humor were his trademarks, and he was always ready with a clever pun that he would deliver with a twinkle in his eye. He was a devoted member of the House of Prayer Lutheran Church and found joy in his faith and the sense of community it provided. He liked his hamburgers plain - no ketchup, no pickles, no onions.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Tilda Hjelmstad, and by his brother-in-law Roy Henry.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Laura; children Douglas Clark (Desiree), Eric Hjelmstad (Kristen), and Amy Hjelmstad (David); siblings Meredith Henry, Terry Hjelmstad, and Janet Rogers; as well as 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jerry’s presence was a gift to those who knew him, and his memory will forever remain a blessing. His family takes comfort in knowing he is now at peace, reunited with those who have gone before him.

