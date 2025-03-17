Energy Systems Group Appoints Jeff Blum as CEO

NEWBURGH, Ind., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Systems Group (ESG), a leading provider of energy and infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Blum as Chief Executive Officer. The addition of this strategic position to ESG’s leadership team reflects the business’s continued commitment to growth and delivering best-in-class energy efficiency and infrastructure solutions to its customers nationwide.

Blum brings over 30 years of experience in commercial and public facility construction, modernization, and service. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, U.S. West and Canada, at KONE, a global leader in elevator and escalator solutions. With deep expertise in strategic growth, operational excellence, and building high-performing leadership teams, Blum is well-positioned to drive the company’s next phase of expansion and market leadership.

“I am honored and excited to take the helm at Energy Systems Group during this exciting chapter of growth,” said Blum. “Energy Systems Group is an incredible company known for transforming facilities and infrastructure through our brilliant people, with a strong track record of delighting our customers and creating a great work environment for all our team members. With the recent integration of Yearout Energy and PacificWest Energy Solutions, ESG is now a larger and more robust energy and infrastructure solutions provider, uniquely positioned to serve customers across an expanded geographic footprint. I look forward to working alongside ESG’s talented team to build on this strong foundation and accelerate the company’s positive impact to our customers and the communities we serve.”

Now with an expanded portfolio of solutions and services, Energy Systems Group is focused on helping customers improve energy efficiency, reduce costs, and create long-term success. As the company continues to grow, the entire team is committed to delivering proven, practical, and reliable solutions across a wide range of industries.

About Energy Systems Group

Energy Systems Group (ESG) is a leading provider of performance-driven energy and infrastructure solutions nationwide. We design, build, and guarantee solutions that improve the reliability, efficiency, and lifespan of critical facilities in the education, government, healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. With a commitment to delivering reliable and proven solutions, Energy Systems Group takes a comprehensive approach to facility transformation. Visit energysystemsgroup.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Sarah Smith Marketing and Communications Director, Energy Systems Group sksmith@energysystemsgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.