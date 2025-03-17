PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 17, 2025 "Unahin ang interes ng bayan" -- Senator Bong Go ranks second in recent OCTA Research senatorial survey Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has once again reaffirmed his strong connection with the Filipino electorate, ranking second in the latest senatorial preference survey conducted by OCTA Research. With 62% of respondents expressing their support, Go took this as both a sign of trust and a challenge to further intensify his service to the nation. "Salamat po sa patuloy na tiwala! Hindi ko po ito ituturing na tagumpay para sa sarili, kundi isang paalala na dapat pang pag-ibayuhin ang aking pagseserbisyo para sa bawat Pilipino," he said. The survey, conducted from February 22 to 28, highlights Go's sustained popularity, particularly among those who have benefited from his advocacy in healthcare, public assistance, and disaster response. His performance in national polls continues to reflect the public's recognition of his hands-on approach to governance. This strong showing was also evident in the latest Pulse Asia senatorial survey conducted from February 20 to 26, where Go climbed to the top spot with 58.1% voter preference. This marked a significant jump from his 2nd to 3rd place ranking in January when he garnered 50.4% support. Beyond the numbers, Go remains focused on his mission to serve. Acknowledging the guidance of former President Rodrigo Duterte, he emphasized that true leadership lies in prioritizing the welfare of the people. "Tulad ng sinabi sa akin ni Tatay Digong: 'Just do what is right. Unahin ang interes ng bayan, unahin ang kapwa Pilipino, at hinding-hindi ka magkakamali d'yan,'" he said. Meanwhile, despite the continued strong showing for his senatorial campaign, Go expressed his grief for the ongoing political turmoil happening caused by the detention of former president Duterte in the International Criminal Court. "Maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na suporta at tiwala sa akin. Pero sobrang malungkot ako ngayon dahil sa mga nangyayari sa ating bansa. Para akong nawalan ng isang tatay," Go expressed earlier. During the "Bring PRRD Home" prayer gathering in Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on March 15 and the Araw ng Dabaw commemoration yesterday, March 16, Go expressed deep distress over Duterte's medical condition while in detention abroad. Addressing thousands of supporters, the senator also urged Filipinos to stand together in demanding his return. Senator Go urged "Ito 'yung panahon magkaisa ang Pilipino. Magkaisa tayo para kay Tatay Digong." "Ako naman po, buklatin 'yung katawan ko, Duterte po (ako). Halos wala po akong panahon sa anak ko. Wala akong panahon sa tatay ko. Tatay Digong na po naging tatay ko. From 1998 hanggang 2022. Kahit noong senador na ako, hindi ko siya pinabayaan. Dalawampu't apat na taon 'yan. Araw-araw kami magkasama. At sinabi ko sa kanya, Tatay Digong, hanggang kamatayan mo, hindi kita pababayaan. Lalo na sa medical mo," Senator Go shared. Central to Go's advocacy is the Malasakit Centers initiative, which has become a cornerstone of his public service. These one-stop shops help indigent patients access medical assistance and reduce hospital expenses to the lowest possible cost. As the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, Go institutionalized this program to ensure its sustainability. To date, 167 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, providing crucial support to millions of Filipinos. According to the Department of Health (DOH), the program has already extended aid to more than 17 million patients in need. Building on this commitment to accessible healthcare, Go--who serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography--has also been actively pushing for the expansion of Super Health Centers across the country. These centers are designed to decongest major hospitals by offering primary care, consultations, and early disease detection--bringing essential medical services closer to local communities. Further strengthening regional healthcare access, Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. As the 2025 elections approach, Go's consistent standing in national surveys underscores the enduring trust Filipinos place in his leadership. With his focus on healthcare, social welfare, and disaster response, he vows to continue prioritizing the needs of the people--true to his guiding principle of "bisyo ang magserbisyo."

