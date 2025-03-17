PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 17, 2025 Health reforms crusader Bong Go lauds turnover of Super Health Center in Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte, bringing primary care closer to the people Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, lauded the turnover ceremony of a Super Health Center in Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte, on Thursday, March 13. In a video message, Go reiterated his commitment to improving healthcare access, especially in remote areas. He stressed the need to bring medical services closer to communities to ensure timely and adequate care. "Alam ko po na isa sa mga hamon ng ating mga residente ay ang pagkakaroon ng access sa mga pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan dahil sa layo ng mga pasilidad. Kaya naman patuloy kong isinusulong ang pagtatayo ng mas marami pang Super Health Centers sa buong bansa," he said. Super Health Centers function as primary healthcare hubs, offering outpatient services, birthing facilities, diagnostic services--including laboratory tests, X-rays, and ultrasound--along with isolation rooms and ambulatory surgical units. These centers also provide specialized care in eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) treatment, oncology, and physical therapy. Additionally, pharmacy services and telemedicine ensure remote consultations for patients in underserved areas, under PhilHealth's Konsulta program. Through the collaboration of lawmakers, local government units, and the Department of Health, funding has been secured for over 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including seven in Zamboanga del Norte. Aside from pushing for these centers, Go also emphasized the success of the Malasakit Centers�one-stop shops designed to ease the financial burden of indigent patients by consolidating medical assistance programs. Institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, these centers now number 167 across the country and have assisted over 17 million Filipinos. The Malasakit Centers in Zamboanga del Norte are located at Jose Rizal Memorial Hospital in Dapitan City and the Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center in Dipolog City. Meanwhile, Go expressed his gratitude to healthcare workers and frontliners, recognizing their dedication and hard work. He assured them of his unwavering support in ensuring quality healthcare services for all. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang tangi kong bisyo ay magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Diyos," he concluded. With his ongoing healthcare initiatives, Senator Go remains committed to strengthening the country's healthcare system, ensuring that essential medical services reach every Filipino. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo sa mga Pilipino lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan ng mga mahihirap. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he ended.

