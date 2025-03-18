University Games’ Briarpatch Serves Up Sweet New Very Hungry Caterpillar Bake Shop Matching Game

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Bake Shop: A Matching Game Very Hungry Caterpillar Bake Shop: A Matching Game University Games University Games 40th Anniversary

New Very Hungry Caterpillar Bake Shop Matching Game arrives in stores.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A sweet new themed game from University Games matches the colorful World of Eric Carle with a fun new children’s game, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Bake Shop: A Matching Game ($13.50 for ages 3+).The new Bake Shop game, sold under the company’s Briarpatch brand, is the latest product in a multi-award-winning line of board games and card games licensed through The Joester Loria Group celebrating the World of Eric Carle.In this latest, delightful, family-friendly game, little ones will love honing their memory and matching skills while playing a game full of colorful images inspired by the beloved colors, style and images of Eric Carle’s Very Hungry Caterpillar at the Bake Shop book.The new Bake Shop Matching Game joins one of Briarpatch’s most successful, multi-award-winning children’s games, Let’s Feed The Very Hungry Caterpillar Game, as well as The Very Hungry Caterpillar Rainbow Picnic Game , The Very Hungry Caterpillar What Can You Do? Game, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Spin & Seek ABC Game, Animal Rummy Card Game, Alphabet Go Fish Card Game, My First Match It Things I Eat Tin, My First Match It Heads and Tails Tin, and others.Since 2014 when UG acquired Briarpatch, the company has added literary-based licensed and original preschool products. While Bake Shop will be available for purchase in Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other stores beginning in February 2025, look for more Briarpatch titles featuring licenses for Pete the Cat and Richard Scarry, as well as First 100, I SPY games, the multiple award-winning School Readiness Game line and more.About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

